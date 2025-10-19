3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from 4-3 OT loss to Seattle Kraken ft. Max Domi

The Toronto Maple Leafs lost a frustrating 4-3 game in overtime to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Scotiabank Arena.The loss spoiled John Tavares’ two-goal night, in which he reached 500 points as a Leaf. Morgan Rielly had the other goal for the Maple Leafs. Meanwhile, Joshua Mahura scored his first of the season at the 3:06 mark of overtime to end the game. Shane Wright (PPG), Jani Nyman, and Vince Dunn scored the others for the Kraken.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from their overtime loss to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday night.3 least impressive Toronto Maple Leafs players from OT loss to Seattle Kraken#3 Brandon CarloBrandon Carlo has seen his ice time slide down as his overall play has left the Toronto Maple Leafs coaching staff wanting more.On Saturday night, his role in Vince Dunn’s goal was one that left Toronto fans scratching their heads:Carlo bowled the Kraken forward on top of his own goaltender, Anthony Stolarz, allowing Dunn’s shot to get through. The play was not goalie interference as Carlo pushed the opposing player himself.The goal gave the Kraken the lead heading into the second intermission. While the Leafs came back to tie the game, it was a needless play that could have injured Stolarz in the process.#2 Bobby McMannBobby McMann ended the night a minus-2, as the Toronto Maple Leafs’ third line had a tough night across the board.McMann skated for over 16 minutes, but failed to generate much offense. He did not register a shot on goal and took a minor penalty for roughing. The Leafs have been counting on McMann to replicate the solid season he had in 2024-25.Thus far, it’s been tough going for the 29-year-old, despite having two goals in six games this season.#1 Max DomiScott Laughton’s injury opened the door for Max Domi to play as the 3C for the Toronto Maple Leafs. However, Domi has not really taken off in that role.On Saturday against the Kraken, he seemed engaged in various offensive plays. But it was the defensive side of the game that sunk his team.Here’s a look at a poignant example:The turnover in the Seattle zone allowed the Kraken to come back the other way. Jani Nyman took advantage of the flat-footed Leafs’ defense, with McMann getting back a little too late into the play.Domi, meanwhile, didn’t even try to get back into the play. The sequence ended with Nyman giving the Kraken a 2-1 lead. Domi skated in a little over 13 minutes of ice across 17 shifts. He had one shot on goal and ended a minus-2.The Toronto Maple Leafs will be back in action on Tuesday night as they host the New Jersey Devils at Scotiabank Arena.