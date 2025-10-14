3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from 5-2 loss to St. Louis Blues ft. Filip Hronek

The Vancouver Canucks dropped a tough 5-2 decision at the hands of the St. Louis Blues on Monday night at Rogers Arena. The Canucks were down 2-0 and 3-1 before coming to within a goal on two occasions. However, the Blues pulled away and skated away with the win.Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice for the Blues, with Brayden Schenn, Nick Bjugstad, and Jake Neighbours adding the other tallies for St. Louis. Meanwhile, Keifer Sherwood scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks, including a shorthanded marker midway through the third period.So, here’s a look at the three least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from their 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on Monday night.3 least impressive Vancouver Canucks players from loss to St. Louis Blues#3 Drew O’ConnorThe Vancouver Canucks veteran forward didn’t get to see much ice time on Monday night. He skated for over 13 minutes across 16 shifts. But it was his role in the second St. Louis goal that left some fans scratching their heads.Here’s a look at the goal:The play started with Philip Broberg sending a stretch pass to Jordan Kyrou. Quinn Hughes did a great job of catching up to Kyrou and hampering him enough to disrupt the play. Kyrou waited for his teammates to catch up. He fed the puck in front of the net where O’Connor could have cleared the zone.Instead, O’Connor got his pocket picked and led to Schenn’s goal and a 2-0 Blues’ lead.#2 Tyler MyersTyler Myers played an unfortunate role in Jimmy Snuggerud’s second of the night. The power play goal came with the score 2-1 in favor of the Blues.Here’s a look at the marker:Myers corralled the puck behind his own net. But instead of clearing it, he was stripped of it. The pass came back to the front of the net, where Snuggerud did not miss. The tally put the Blues up 3-1. Myers actually finished the night a plus-1 in just under 19 minutes of ice time across 19 shifts.#1 Filip HronekThe Vancouver Canucks best defensive defenseman, Filip Hronek, got burned big time by the Blues on Monday night. He ended the night a minus-2 in over 20 minutes of ice time across 23 shifts.But it was his miscue on Nick Bjugstad’s goal that made him look out of place. Here’s a look at the goal:The play started with a botched pinch by Quinn Hughes. Hughes got caught all the way behind the Blues' net, leaving the Blues to pull a 2-on-1. Hronek, the lone blueliner back, did not take the pass away or give goalie Kevin Lankinen the shooter.Instead, Alexandre Texier dished the puck to Nathan Walker, who wired the one-timer. The puck actually deflected off Nick Bjugstad, who crashed the net. The costly miscue by both Hughes and Hronek allowed the Blues to pull away for good.The Canucks will be back on the ice on Thursday night as they take on the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Arena.