3 Maple Leafs stars entering their final contract year with Toronto ft. Anthony Stolarz

The Toronto Maple Leafs were one of the more active teams this offseason. Toronto saw Mitch Marner leave this offseason, while the Maple Leafs did re-sign Matthew Knies and John Tavares.
Toronto added more depth players to be a harder team to play against. Yet, heading into this season, the Maple Leafs have more key players as pending free agents.
3 Maple Leafs stars entering their final contract year
#1, Anthony Stolarz
Toronto made a bet on Anthony Stolarz two offseasons ago, and after one year with the team, it looked like the right gamble.
The Maple Leafs signed Stolarz to a two-year, $5 million deal, and he ended up taking over as the starting goalie. If Stolarz hits the open market, he would be highly sought after by several teams that need a goalie
Maple Leafs general manager, Brad Treliving, says they are looking to extend Stolarz.
“Anthony has come in and has been terrific,” Treliving said to The Athletic. “Really, him and (Woll), you look at any metric you want, I think they were as good a goaltending tandem as there was in the league, and really were a backbone for us.
“We’ve certainly explored some things with Anthony and his representative, and we’d love to find a way to get something done. If there’s something that both sides are comfortable with, we’ll look at it. And we’ve been in those discussions for some time right now. We’ll see what the coming days bring.’’
But it would make sense for the Maple Leafs to sign Stolarz to an extension before he hits free agency on July 1.
#2, Scott Laughton
Toronto made a bold move to acquire Scott Laughton at the trade deadline last offseason, and he struggled offensively.
However, Laughton is still a good centerman who can add some much-needed secondary scoring to the lineup this season.
Laughton is entering the final year of his five-year, $15 million deal with the Maple Leafs. He recorded 0 goals and 2 assists for 2 points in 13 playoff games for Toronto, as he struggled to fit in.
#3, Bobby McMann
Toronto doesn't have many pending free agents, so Bobby McMann would likely be the third-best pending free agent.
McMann is entering the final year of his two-year, $2.7 million deal. McMann could be a top-six forward for Toronto, despite his struggles in the second half of the season and in the playoffs.
However, when McMann is on, he can be a 20+ goal scorer and add some much-needed offense to the Maple Leafs lineup.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama