As the 2025 playoffs get underway, three teams jump to the forefront as ones who have never won a Stanley Cup. These teams will be looking to get their first Cup in franchise history. Some of these clubs have come close in the past but fallen tragically short.

Ad

But this could be the season for long-suffering fan bases looking to finally celebrate their hometown team’s victory.

With that in mind, here’s a look at three NHL teams that have never won a Stanley Cup, as they head into the 2025 NHL playoffs vying for a shot at hockey immortality.

3 NHL teams to never win a Stanley Cup heading into 2025 playoffs

#3 Ottawa Senators

Ad

Trending

The Ottawa Senators will look to get past Toronto in the 2025 playoffs - Source: Imagn

The first iteration of the Ottawa Senators won three Stanley Cups before the trophy became the official championship for the NHL. Since the NHL adopted the Stanley Cup as its trophy, the Senators won one Cup.

Ad

But that team disappeared in 1954. The new version of the Ottawa Senators has been in existence since 1993 and has yet to win a Stanley Cup. They came close – the Sens reached the Stanley Cup Final in 2007.

Now, the Senators are vying for their first Cup in franchise history. It won’t be easy, but they have as good a chance as any other team this season.

#2 Minnesota Wild

The Minnesota Wild are hungry to win this season - Source: Imagn

The Minnesota Wild, who joined the league in 2000, have never won a Stanley Cup. They won their division in 2007-08, but have never made it to a conference final during their existence.

Ad

This season, the Wild will be looking to finally break through and make it to the Stanley Cup Final. But things don’t look easy for them. They will face the Winnipeg Jets – the Presidents’ Trophy winners – in the first round.

But there’s always room for a first-round upset in the 2025 playoffs. Fans should be surprised to see the Wild give the Jets a run for their money.

#1 Winnipeg Jets

Ad

The Winnipeg Jets will look to prevail in the 2025 playoffs - Source: Imagn

Speaking of the Winnipeg Jets, the club has never won a Stanley Cup. This edition or the 1979 edition of the Winnipeg Jets, can’t claim a Cup to their name. But there’s good news for the Jets this season.

Ad

They enter the 2025 playoffs as the Presidents’ Trophy winners. While that may be considered a curse, the Jets have an enviable lineup that boasts all-world goalie Connor Hellebuyck. As fans have learned in the past, having a lights-out goalie can make all the difference in the world.

If the Jets can get Hellebuyck’s usual goaltending, the Jets will have the best chance to claim their first Stanley Cup in team history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama