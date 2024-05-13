The Dallas Stars have won two straight games in their second-round series against the Colorado Avalanche.

After allowing Colorado to score four straight goals in a 4-3 overtime win in Game 1, Dallas won 5-3 and 4-1, and now has the chance to put a stranglehold on the series in Game 4 on Monday.

3 reasons the Dallas Stars will win series against Colorado Avalanche

#1 Depth

In my opinion, and many others, the Stars are the deepest team in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. They roll four lines downhill at their opponent and wear them down every game.

If it isn't Roope Hintz or Jason Robertson scoring, it's the line of Wyatt Johnston with Jamie Benn. If not them, Tyler Seguin or Matt Duchene are happy to chip in. And so on.

Colorado does not have that. After their elite top line of Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Val Nichushkin, the Avs are a bit short.

#2 Special teams

Dallas had all sorts of trouble with the Colorado power play in Game 1. And for good reason. The Avalanche owned the best power play in round one and went 2-2 in Dallas in the comeback Game 1 win.

But in Games 2 and 3, the Stars have figured them out. Dallas has killed off six straight Colorado power plays, all six from the past two games. In those games, the Stars have also scored on two of their six extra-man opportunities.

#3 Finding ways to win

Dallas has continuously found ways to win. And when it comes to the Stanley Cup Playoffs, that is really all that matters.

The first team to win 16 games is the Stanley Cup champion. It doesn't matter if those games are all blowouts or ferocious comebacks. If you get the job done, you get the job done.

Dallas has done that throughout the playoffs.

They found ways to overcome in-game deficits and a 2-0 series deficit against the Vegas Golden Knights in round one. They found a way to get past a Colorado team that was controlling most of the game in Game 3 to win 5-3. And they were able to play a perfect third period and shut down any comeback effort from the Avs in a 4-1 win in Game 3.

Some of this ability is depth. Some is veteran leadership. But what it really comes down to is going the extra inch, foot, or mile to get the job done.

The Stars have done that. And it will be a huge reason why they are able to knock off the Colorado Avalanche and advance to the Western Conference Final for the second straight season.