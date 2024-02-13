3 takeaways from Philadelphia Flyers' 5-3 victory over Arizona Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers closed out a three-game homestand on Monday night with a 5-3 victory over the Arizona Coyotes at Wells Fargo Center. Despite a slow start, both teams displayed their offensive prowess throughout the game, resulting in an back-and-forth game that saw the Flyers extend past in the final frame. The Flyers found themselves trailing multiple times during the game, but their clutch scoring in the third period proved the difference maker.

In the first period, the Coyotes capitalized on a defensive breakdown to take an early lead. However, the Philadelphia Flyers responded with a strong showing in the second period, with Morgan Frost's penalty shot goal igniting the team and setting the stage for an intense remainder of the game.

3 takeaways from the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes

The Philadelphia Flyers' 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes showcased just exactly why this Flyers team is different than in years past. With a massively clutch third period performance, timely goaltending from Samuel Ersson, and a standout night from Travis Konecny, the Flyers demonstrated their ability to overcome adversity and emerge victorious.

The Philadelphia Flyers netted three goals in the third, with the game-tying goal from Jamie Drysdale, preceding the goal by Scott Laughton which have them the lead. Owen Tippett buried the empty netter to finish up the Flyers homestand on a high note.

#1 Flyers massive third period comeback

The first takeaway from the game was the Flyers' massive third period performance. Despite trailing for a significant portion of the game, the Flyers displayed resilience in the final period, dominating offensive play and ultimately securing the victory with three unanswered goals. Their ability to elevate their game when it mattered most showcased just how different the 2024 Flyers are.

#2 Samuel Ersson makes key saves when needed

The second takeaway revolves around goaltender Samuel Ersson, who, while not looking particularly sharp throughout the game, made timely saves when needed most. Despite allowing three goals, Ersson came up clutch in key moments, especially in the third period, preventing the Coyotes from extending their lead and giving his team a chance to come back.

#3 Travis Konecny's three-point night

Finally, Travis Konecny's three-point night stands out as a significant takeaway from the game. Konecny's offensive prowess was on full display as he contributed a goal and two assists, playing a pivotal role in the Flyers' offensive onslaught in the final frame. His dynamic playmaking ability and knack for finding the back of the net provided a spark for the team.