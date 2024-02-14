3 takeaways from Toronto Maple Leafs' 4-1 win against the St. Louis Blues

The Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their depth as they secured a commanding 4-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday.

Despite missing key players like Mitch Marner, John Tavares and Morgan Rielly, the Maple Leafs' backups stepped up to the plate, delivering a nearly perfect performance. Led by Bobby McMann's impressive hattrick, Toronto's secondary scorers made significant contributions to secure the win.

Both goalies were excellent as well. Ilya Samsonov faced an average of just five shots a period and saved all but one. Jordan Binnington was under more heavy fire but still managed 25 saves against the Maple Leafs' offensive onslaught,

Bobby McMann was the difference maker for Toronto, stepping up in the absence of two of the Toronto Maple Leafs two biggest offensive presences. McMann showed that the Maple Leafs may just have a bit more depth than people have let on this year.

Apart from their offensive prowess, the Maple Leafs' blue line demonstrated dominance throughout the game, holding the Blues to a mere 15 shots on goal. Despite the absence of their top defenseman, Morgan Rielly, Toronto's defensive unit stepped up admirably, stifling St. Louis' offensive opportunities and limiting their scoring chances.

Three takeaways from the Toronto Maple Leafs' win over the Blues

#1 Maple Leafs backups stand up

The first takeaway from the game was the stellar performance of the Toronto Maple Leafs' backups, who stood tall in the absence of key players.

With stars like Marner, Tavares and Rielly sidelined, Toronto relied on their depth to step up and deliver a winning effort. Bobby McMann's hattrick highlighted the impact of the secondary scorers, as they rose to the occasion and provided the offensive spark needed.

#2 Blue line plays perfect without Morgan Rielly

The second takeaway revolves around the impressive defensive performance from the Toronto Maple Leafs' blue line.

Despite missing their top defenseman, Toronto's defensive unit showcased their depth and resilience, limiting the Blues' offensive opportunities and stifling their attack.

Holding St. Louis to just 15 shots on goal, the Maple Leafs' defense played a crucial role in securing the win.

#3 Bobby McMann notches first hattrick of his career

Finally, Bobby McMann's hattrick stands out as a significant takeaway from the game.

The 27-year-old winger showcased his offensive prowess, capitalizing on scoring opportunities. McMann found the back of the net to open the game and to seal the deal twice in the final frame.