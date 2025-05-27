3 things Carolina Hurricanes did right to stave off embarrassing 4-0 sweep and playoff elimination in Game 4

The Carolina Hurricanes pulled out a gritty, 3-0 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. With the win, the Canes avoided an embarrassing sweep, akin to the 2023 blanking that left the Canes searching for clues.

But on Monday night, the Hurricanes played their best game of the series, leaving the Panthers on the ice looking to regroup.

Logan Stankoven’s goal at the 10:45 mark of the second period ended the Panthers’ hopes of a sweep, forcing a Game 5 back in Carolina on Wednesday night.

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three things the Carolina Hurricanes did right in Game 4 to avoid a sweep and keep their season alive.

3 things Carolina Hurricanes did right in Game 4 to stave off sweep by Florida Panthers

#3 The Hurricanes took advantage of Panthers’ complacency

The Hurricanes took advantage of a flat Panthers team in Game 4 - Source: Imagn

The Carolina Hurricanes took advantage of the Panthers’ sense of complacency in Game 4. The last time the Panthers found themselves in a similar situation was in Game 6 of their second-round series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Panthers entered that game looking to close out the Maple Leafs. Instead, the Cats took their foot off the gas and allowed the Maple Leafs to shut them out 2-0.

The same thing happened to the Panthers in Game 4 against the Hurricanes. The Canes, meanwhile, played desperate hockey. Their desperation allowed the Canes to force a Game 5 back in Carolina.

#2 The Canes’ relentless forechecking kept them in the game

The Carolina Hurricanes did not let up for the full 60 minutes. They kept coming at the Panthers, keeping them on their heels all game long.

The first period favored the Hurricanes despite the lack of goals on the scoreboard. The Canes outshot the Panthers 11-7 in the opening frame, then followed that up with a 12-5 shot advantage in the second.

But it was that relentless forechecking that led to a crucial turnover by Seth Jones in the neutral zone midway through the second period.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The pressure by the Hurricanes forced Jones to move the puck quickly, eventually landing on Alexander Nikishin’s lap, who, then dished to Logan Stankoven for the game-winner.

#1 The Hurricanes’ stars responded to their coach’s public call

Rod Brind'Amour called out his team following Game 3 - Source: Imagn

Following Game 3, Carolina head coach Rod Brind’Amour called out his players, pinning the blame on his stars for the 3-0 deficit they found themselves in.

The public call seemed to work as the Canes played their best game of the series, with their stars showing up to play.

Sebastian Aho and captain Jordan Staal deposited empty-netters to seal the win. But it was their defensive play and gritty approach that bought them enough time to break through the Panthers’ defense.

Moving forward, the Hurricanes’ stars will need to continue rising to the occasion to keep their playoff hopes alive.

