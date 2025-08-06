3 Toronto Maple Leafs players who could regress in 2025-26 season ft. John Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs were eliminated in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs and are looking to build off that this season.

The Maple Leafs have been active this offseason, adding more talent to the roster. But, some players may take a step back and here are three players who could regress.

3 Toronto Maple Leafs players who could regress

#1, John Tavares

John Tavares is turning 35 before the start of the season and had one of the best years of his career last season.

However, now that he is getting older, it is likely he will regress a little bit. Tavares scored 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points in 75 games as he nearly had 40 goals and was nearly a point-per-game player.

Tavares should still be an impactful player, but even if he has 30 goals and 30 assists, it would be a good year, but it would be a regression.

#2, Anthony Stolarz

Anthony Stolarz took over the Maple Leafs' starting goalie, and it was the first time in his career that he was a starting goalie in the NHL.

Stolarz was solid as he went 21-8-3 with a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV% last season. However, he will likely take a step back next season, as had he stayed healthy, he would have been in the running for the Vezina Trophy.

Even if Stolarz has a 2.60 GAA and a .910 SV%, it would be a good season, but it would be a regression, which is likely.

#3, Bobby McMann

Bobby McMann scored 20 goals last season, but he didn't find the back of the net in the playoffs and should regress this season.

With all the players Toronto brought in, McMann may find himself falling down the lineup and could even be a scratch at times.

With that, McMann will likely score less and regress as his role won't be as prominent as it was last season.

