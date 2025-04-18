3 underdog NHL teams that can potentially upset their higher-seed rivals in Round 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs ft. Montreal Canadiens

With the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs set to begin this weekend, the attention turns to the eight first-round matchups set to begin.

So, here’s a closer look at three underdog teams that could upset higher seeds in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

3 underdog NHL teams that can potentially upset their higher-seed rivals in Round 1 of 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs

#3 Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators swept the Toronto Maple Leafs during their regular-season series - Source: Imagn

The Ottawa Senators will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in the Battle of Ontario. This edition has been more than two decades in the making, potentially thrilling a whole new generation of hockey fans.

The Senators enter the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs as the #7 seed, facing the Leafs as the #2 seed in the Eastern Conference. However, the Senators swept the regular-season series, including a 3-0 blanking back in November.

As such, the Senators look poised to pull off a major upset by handing the Leafs yet another first-round exit. The Senators have enough high-end talent to compete with the Leafs plus a Vezina Trophy winner in Linus Ullmark.

#2 St. Louis Blues

The St. Louis Blues were scorching hot in the second half and will be looking to continue their strong play against the Winnipeg Jets - Source: Imagn

The St. Louis Blues turned things around this season after hiring Jim Montgomery to run things behind the bench. The team went on a tear in the second half of the season, including a mind-shocking 12-game winning streak.

While the Blues have cooled off since then, they are no less dangerous. They have plenty of firepower and a solid checking game that could douse the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Winnipeg Jets’ overwhelming offense.

The Blues have a proven performer in Jordan Binnington, someone who could come in a steal more than a game in the series. If the Jets don’t jump out to an early lead in the series, the Jets could crash and burn in the first round.

#1 Montreal Canadiens

Cole Caufield will be a key player for the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs - Source: Imagn

The Montreal Canadiens squeaked in the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs as the final seed in the Eastern Conference. They played a solid season despite their share of ups and downs. But that doesn’t mean the Habs haven’t been consistently scoring when they need to and playing solid defense more often than not.

While there are serious questions surrounding their goaltending, the Canadiens could impact the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs by unseating the East’s #1 seed, the Washington Capitals.

The Capitals cooled off down the stretch after getting off to a roaring start. If the Canadiens can contain all-time goal-scoring king Alexander Ovechkin, the Canadiens could take the series the distances.

If that’s the case, all bets are off. The Habs could pull off one of the most stunning playoff upsets in recent memory.

