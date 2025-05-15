3 most underperforming Edmonton Oilers players from Round 2 playoff series against Golden Knights feat. Darnell Nurse

The Edmonton Oilers got a huge 1-0 overtime win in Game 5 to close out their second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Ad

The Oilers will meet the winner of the Dallas Stars-Winnipeg Jets series in the Western Conference Final.

While plenty of players stepped up and contributed to the series victory, a few underperformed. Here's a look at three of them:

3 most underperforming Edmonton Oilers players from Round 2 playoff series against Golden Knights

#3 Vasily Podkolzin

Vasily Podkolzin will need to step up in the Western Conference Final to help the Oilers advance - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers counted on Vasily Podkolzin to provide secondary scoring in the team’s top six. However, he didn’t quite live up to those expectations.

Ad

Trending

While Podkolzin notched a goal and an assist in Game 2, that was all the offensive output he registered in the series.

Moreover, his ice time dwindled, often playing less than 10 minutes a night. While he played over 14 minutes in Game 5, his performance wasn’t as significant as the team had hoped throughout the series.

But Podkolzin was on the ice for the series-clinching goal. So, at least that’s something positive to build on.

Ad

#2 Viktor Arvidsson

Viktor Arvidsson is likely on the outside looking in this postseason - Source: Imagn

Like Podkolzin, Viktor Arvidsson’s role on the team dwindled as the series went on. He registered two points in Game 2, but that was about it for Arvidsson’s offensive production in the series.

Ad

Arvidsson eventually found himself sitting in the press box for Game 5 as Kasperi Kapanen made his playoff debut, getting the game-winner in overtime.

#1 Darnell Nurse

Darnell Nurse has played solid defense, but lacks the offensive production the Oilers need - Source: Imagn

Darnell Nurse has struggled to put up the offensive numbers the Edmonton Oilers hoped he could produce.

Ad

Nurse had just two points in the entire series against Vegas. Overall, Nurse has just four points in the postseason, making his production disappointing for the Oilers.

While Nurse has been solid defensively, a bump in his offensive production will come in handy against a team like the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Final. The team must get more from Nurse if it is to return to the Stanley Cup Final for the second year in a row.

Nurse and the Oilers will get a couple of extra days off as they await the winner of the other Western Conference semifinal.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama