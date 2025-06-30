3 weakest links Buffalo Sabres should promptly get rid of ft. Kevyn Adams

The Buffalo Sabres head into another offseason following a disappointing playoff miss. It’s been 14 seasons since the Sabres last made it to the postseason, and it looks doubtful they will break that dubious distinction in 2025-26.
Despite a solid core and up-and-coming talent, the Buffalo Sabres find themselves in a turbulent period as the club looks to find an identity.
With that in mind, here’s a look at three weak links that the club must address at once this offseason.
3 weakest links Buffalo Sabres should promptly get rid of
#3 Sam Lafferty
Sam Lafferty was signed as a depth forward in the 2024 offseason. He was coming off a 24-point season with the Vancouver Canucks in which he showed toughness and versatility during the team’s successful campaign.
However, Lafferty was unable to translate that momentum into success in Buffalo. Lafferty scored seven points in 60 games this past season. His $2 million could be too much for the Buffalo Sabres to pay this upcoming season.
The Sabres will be looking to move on, if possible, from Lafferty’s cap hit.
#2 Lindy Ruff
The Buffalo Sabres hired Lindy Ruff last offseason, hoping a second stint with the team could rekindle a playoff run.
Instead, the Sabres were mired in a 13-game losing streak. The team barely escaped the Atlantic Division cellar, only because the Boston Bruins had an even worse season.
Ruff’s second tenure has gotten off to a rough start, proving he’s not the coach the Sabres need moving forward. The team doesn’t look to be interested in firing Ruff. But if the club has another weak start, Ruff could find himself on the hot seat sooner rather than later.
#1 Kevyn Adams
Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has been at the forefront of controversial moves during his tenure with the team. Moves such as contract extensions, trades, and signings have been met with mixed reactions.
His most recent trade, the JJ Peterka deal with the Utah Mammoth, was considered a fleecing by most around the league. Similarly, Adams faces increasing pressure from RFAs like Bowen Byram, who don’t seem keen on re-signing.
The Mattias Samuelsson signing was met with plenty of criticism, amid the deal’s length and onerous cap hit.
Adams signed a multi-year extension in 2022 and doesn’t seem to be on the hot seat. However, another season missing the playoffs could prompt ownership to seek answers moving forward.
