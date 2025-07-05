3 weakest links Chicago Blackhawks should promptly get rid of ft. Jason Dickinson

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to turn a corner this upcoming season, signaling a new stage in the team’s rebuild. While the Blackhawks are not quite playoff contenders just yet, they are in a position where they could move out of the Central Division cellar.
However, the club will need to shed some not-so-favorable contracts in order to bring in talent that could help propel the Blackhawks back to playoff contention.
So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Chicago Blackhawks must get rid of in 2025-26.
3 weakest links Chicago Blackhawks should promptly get rid of
#3 Connor Murphy
Connor Murphy has been a serviceable defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. The 32-year-old has been steady, playing a role in the Blackhawks’ middle defense pair. However, his $4.4 million cap hit could be a little too high for the Blackhawks to keep. Plus, younger blue liners will be pushing for full-time jobs this upcoming season.
Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, Kevin Korchinski, and Allan Nolan all could take up a lineup spot alongside Alex Vlasic. That situation could make Murphy redundant, especially if the Blackhawks try to lure a big-name player for next season.
#2 Ilya Mikheyev
The Chicago Blackhawks hoped Ilya Mikheyev could fill a role in the team’s top six. However, he’s struggled ever since coming over from the Vancouver Canucks. He’s dealt with injuries and overall inconsistency.
Mikheyev is still a good bottom-six forward at 30. However, his $4.03 million cap hit could be too much for the Blackhawks this upcoming season. Of course, the Blackhawks don’t have cap issues now. But they will when their young stars’ entry-level (ECL) deals expire.
For instance, the Blackhawks will need to pay Connor Bedard next season as he’s entering the final year of his ECL. The same goes for Frank Nazar. So, the Blackhawks will need to free up as much cap space as possible to ensure they keep their top stars for the foreseeable future.
#1 Jason Dickinson
The time when the Blackhawks could afford to take on onerous contracts for veterans has passed. One such contract is Jason Dickinson’s $4.25 million cap hit. Like Mikheyev, the Blackhawks are not in a position now to hold on to overly priced veterans as younger players need new contracts.
So, fans shouldn’t be surprised to find the team moving on from Jason Dickinson. If the Blackhawks can’t find any takers, the good news is that Dickinson’s current deal expires after this season.
