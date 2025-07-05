3 weakest links Chicago Blackhawks should promptly get rid of ft. Jason Dickinson

The Chicago Blackhawks are looking to turn a corner this upcoming season, signaling a new stage in the team’s rebuild. While the Blackhawks are not quite playoff contenders just yet, they are in a position where they could move out of the Central Division cellar.

Ad

However, the club will need to shed some not-so-favorable contracts in order to bring in talent that could help propel the Blackhawks back to playoff contention.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Chicago Blackhawks must get rid of in 2025-26.

3 weakest links Chicago Blackhawks should promptly get rid of

#3 Connor Murphy

Connor Murphy could face pressure from young blue liners this season - Source: Imagn

Connor Murphy has been a serviceable defenseman for the Chicago Blackhawks. The 32-year-old has been steady, playing a role in the Blackhawks’ middle defense pair. However, his $4.4 million cap hit could be a little too high for the Blackhawks to keep. Plus, younger blue liners will be pushing for full-time jobs this upcoming season.

Ad

Trending

Artyom Levshunov, Sam Rinzel, Kevin Korchinski, and Allan Nolan all could take up a lineup spot alongside Alex Vlasic. That situation could make Murphy redundant, especially if the Blackhawks try to lure a big-name player for next season.

#2 Ilya Mikheyev

The Blackhawks could be looking to move on from Mikheyev's cap hit this summer - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks hoped Ilya Mikheyev could fill a role in the team’s top six. However, he’s struggled ever since coming over from the Vancouver Canucks. He’s dealt with injuries and overall inconsistency.

Ad

Mikheyev is still a good bottom-six forward at 30. However, his $4.03 million cap hit could be too much for the Blackhawks this upcoming season. Of course, the Blackhawks don’t have cap issues now. But they will when their young stars’ entry-level (ECL) deals expire.

For instance, the Blackhawks will need to pay Connor Bedard next season as he’s entering the final year of his ECL. The same goes for Frank Nazar. So, the Blackhawks will need to free up as much cap space as possible to ensure they keep their top stars for the foreseeable future.

Ad

#1 Jason Dickinson

Jason Dickinson could be a casualty as the Hawks look to free up cap space to sign Connor Bedard - Source: Imagn

The time when the Blackhawks could afford to take on onerous contracts for veterans has passed. One such contract is Jason Dickinson’s $4.25 million cap hit. Like Mikheyev, the Blackhawks are not in a position now to hold on to overly priced veterans as younger players need new contracts.

So, fans shouldn’t be surprised to find the team moving on from Jason Dickinson. If the Blackhawks can’t find any takers, the good news is that Dickinson’s current deal expires after this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama