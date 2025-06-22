3 weakest links Edmonton Oilers should promptly get rid of ft. Stuart Skinner

The Edmonton Oilers suffered a crushing end to their season, dropping their second-straight Stanley Cup Final appearance.

The club played strongly, defeating some of the league’s best teams on their way to a date with the Florida Panthers. But along that route, three weak links emerged, putting the team in a tough spot at times.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Edmonton Oilers should get rid of in hopes of making a third trip back to the Stanley Cup Final.

3 weakest links Edmonton Oilers should promptly get rid of

#3 Evander Kane

Evander Kane's cap hit could too much for the Oilers this season - Source: Imagn

Evander Kane missed the entire season rehabbing from various injuries. He returned to the ice in the postseason, putting on a decent showing. In 21 games, he scored six goals and 12 points.

However, Kane was a liability at times, failing to score for long stretches. Kane also racked up 44 penalty minutes. While down from his career-high of 61 postseason penalty minutes, Kane spent far too much time in the box.

The 33-year-old is entering the final year of his current deal, carrying a cap hit of $5.125 million. The Oilers are rumored to be shopping Kane to clear cap space. The team hopes to find a partner to take Kane’s cap hit off their books,

#2 Viktor Arvidsson

Edmonton hoped to get more from Arvidsson this past season - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers signed Viktor Arvidsson to a two-year, $8 million contract last summer hoping he could add some much-needed depth scoring. Unfortunately, Arvidsson was underwhelming, at best.

He suited up for 67 games, scoring 15 goals and adding 27 points. Arvidsson played in 15 postseason games, chipping in two goals and seven points.

While Arvidsson hasn’t been terrible, he’s gradually slid down the Oilers’ depth chart. Given the team’s cap situation, $4 million for a bottom-six forward may be too much for the Oilers to keep on the books.

#1 Stuart Skinner

The Oilers could be moving on from Skinner this summer - Source: Imagn

The most glaring weak link in the Oilers’ chain this season was in the crease. Starting netminder Stuart Skinner had a decent regular season, but failed to live up to expectations in the postseason.

Skinner reached a low point, getting pulled in Game 2 of the team’s opening-round series against the LA Kings. Calvin Pickard took over and went on a solid run. Pickard got injured and the Edmonton Oilers were forced to go back to Skinner.

He handled himself well enough in the series against the Dallas Stars but bombed in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida.

Of course, Skinner can’t bear the entire burden for the Oilers’ loss against the Panthers. But he was the most unimpressive player for Edmonton, prompting the team to look for answers this summer.

