3 weakest links Minnesota Wild should promptly get rid of ft. Vladimir Tarasenko

The Minnesota Wild head into the 2025-26 season looking to build on the success they had this past season. After missing the playoffs in 2023-24, the Wild made it back in 2024-25. While they were bounced in the first round, it was, nonetheless, a good start to what could be a new phase in the team’s development.
However, some weak links emerge as the Wild look to turn this past season’s playoff appearance into a pattern of sustained success.
So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Minnesota Wild should move on from this upcoming season.
3 weakest links Minnesota Wild should promptly get rid of
#3 John Hynes
Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes took over two seasons ago amid a turbulent period in the team’s evolution.
While 2023-24 was essentially a lost season, Hynes helped turn the Wild back into a playoff team in a highly competitive Central Division. But unless Hynes can take the Wild to the next level this upcoming season, the team may be forced to find a new voice that can lead the Wild past some of the toughest Western Conference opponents.
2025-26 will be a crucial season for Hynes and the Wild. A playoff miss would be disastrous for the club. Likewise, a first-round exit could prompt management to reevaluate the club’s situation behind the bench moving forward.
#2 Ryan Hartman
Ryan Hartman has made a name for himself as one of the most physical players in the NHL. He’s earned suspensions and fines while failing to make significant offensive contributions. He’s not a penalty killer or defensive specialist, making his $4 million cap hit somewhat onerous.
The Wild could use Hartman in the lineup as a physical presence. But $4 million spent on a bottom-six forward could be a little too much for the Wild to handle. The club could be compelled to move him, though it’s tough to see who could take his contract on.
#1 Vladimir Tarasenko
The Detroit Red Wings essentially gave Vladimir Tarasenko away this summer. The Wild got him for future considerations, meaning the Wild could ultimately get a productive season from Tarasenko for nothing.
But that’s a big if.
Tarasenko failed to live up to his free-agent contract in Detroit. The Wild could afford to take a chance on Tarasenko as they have the cap space to do it. But unless Tarasenko can prove he still belongs in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild may be looking to move on from him.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama