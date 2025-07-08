3 weakest links Minnesota Wild should promptly get rid of ft. Vladimir Tarasenko

The Minnesota Wild head into the 2025-26 season looking to build on the success they had this past season. After missing the playoffs in 2023-24, the Wild made it back in 2024-25. While they were bounced in the first round, it was, nonetheless, a good start to what could be a new phase in the team’s development.

However, some weak links emerge as the Wild look to turn this past season’s playoff appearance into a pattern of sustained success.

So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Minnesota Wild should move on from this upcoming season.

3 weakest links Minnesota Wild should promptly get rid of

#3 John Hynes

The Wild will need Hynes to lead the club past the first round this upcoming season - Source: Imagn

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes took over two seasons ago amid a turbulent period in the team’s evolution.

While 2023-24 was essentially a lost season, Hynes helped turn the Wild back into a playoff team in a highly competitive Central Division. But unless Hynes can take the Wild to the next level this upcoming season, the team may be forced to find a new voice that can lead the Wild past some of the toughest Western Conference opponents.

2025-26 will be a crucial season for Hynes and the Wild. A playoff miss would be disastrous for the club. Likewise, a first-round exit could prompt management to reevaluate the club’s situation behind the bench moving forward.

#2 Ryan Hartman

Ryan Hartman's antics could prompt the Wild to move on from him - Source: Imagn

Ryan Hartman has made a name for himself as one of the most physical players in the NHL. He’s earned suspensions and fines while failing to make significant offensive contributions. He’s not a penalty killer or defensive specialist, making his $4 million cap hit somewhat onerous.

The Wild could use Hartman in the lineup as a physical presence. But $4 million spent on a bottom-six forward could be a little too much for the Wild to handle. The club could be compelled to move him, though it’s tough to see who could take his contract on.

#1 Vladimir Tarasenko

Tarasenko will be looking to prove he still belongs in the NHL - Source: Imagn

The Detroit Red Wings essentially gave Vladimir Tarasenko away this summer. The Wild got him for future considerations, meaning the Wild could ultimately get a productive season from Tarasenko for nothing.

But that’s a big if.

Tarasenko failed to live up to his free-agent contract in Detroit. The Wild could afford to take a chance on Tarasenko as they have the cap space to do it. But unless Tarasenko can prove he still belongs in the NHL, the Minnesota Wild may be looking to move on from him.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

