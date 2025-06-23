3 weakest links Winnipeg Jets should promptly get rid of ft. Luke Schenn

The Winnipeg Jets had a wildly successful regular season in 2024-25, winning the Presidents’ Trophy. Despite the disappointing playoff exit, the Jets are poised to be contenders again next season.
But as the Jets look to get over the proverbial hump, some weak links emerge as areas that will require careful attention.
So, here’s a look at the three weakest links the Winnipeg Jets must move on from as promptly as possible.
3 weakest links Winnipeg Jets should promptly get rid of
#3 Scouting department
The Winnipeg Jets have a relatively thin prospect pipeline. The club doesn’t have a prospect who looks ready to jump in and make an impact at the NHL level. In particular, the defense pipeline looks barren.
On the goaltending front, the Jets only have two goalies in the pipeline behind Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck and backup Eric Comrie.
The Jets would do well to revamp their scouting staff to yield the best possible prospects with the limited number of picks the Jets possess in upcoming drafts.
#2 Alex Iafallo
Alex Iafallo has been a reliable middle-six winger for the Winnipeg Jets. In 82 games this past season, Iafallo scored 15 goals and 31 points. In the postseason, he added two points in 13 games.
His totals, while not bad for a middle-six forward, do not justify the $3.66 million price tag. Iafallo could rebound and become a 40-point scorer again. But given his career averages, it’s doubtful he will.
The Jets could find a cheaper alternative to Iafallo, especially taking his limited postseason production into account.
#1 Luke Schenn
Luke Schenn was a trade deadline acquisition for the Winnipeg Jets this past season. The team brought Schenn in as insurance, particularly in the bottom pairing.
But at $2.75 million next season, Schenn is an expensive bottom-pairing defenseman. The Jets currently have seven defensemen under contract, including Schenn, for next season. The team also shows Haydn Fleury as a UFA and Dylan Samberg as an RFA.
The Jets would like to keep one of them.
However, there are also a number of forwards in the UFA group, including Nikolaj Ehlers. With about $24 million in cap space, the Jets could shed some salary, namely Schenn’s contract, in order to prioritize other free agents.
Schenn could be an appealing option for a rebuilding team looking for a solid veteran presence. A team like the San Jose Sharks or Chicago Blackhawks could take on the final year of Schenn’s contract without much remorse.
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama