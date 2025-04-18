5 Boston Bruins players who may not return next season ft. Joonas Korpisalo

The Boston Bruins ended their disappointing 2024-25 season with a 5-4 overtime loss to the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night. The final game immediately started the offseason for a Bruins team that will be looking to retool and usher a quick turnaround back to the NHL playoffs.
As such, some faces may not return to the Boston Bruins’ fold next season. Fans may see some new names on the roster, potentially looking to keep the B’s competitive window open. So, here’s a look at the five Boston Bruins players who may not return for the 2025-26 season.
5 Boston Bruins players who may not return for 2025-26 season
#5 Henri Jokiharju
The Boston Bruins acquired Henri Jokiharju at this year’s trade deadline looking to get some help on the blue line amid injury woes. However, the Finnish defenseman wasn’t overly impressive during his brief tenure in Boston.
While Jokiharju wasn’t acquired to win a Norris Trophy, the team might feel his $3.1 million cap hit might be too much for a depth defenseman. The Bruins may, as a result, allow him to leave via free agency this season.
#4 John Beecher
John Beecher played largely a bottom-six role with the Boston Bruins this season. He didn’t set the scoresheet on fire nor did he impress enough to warrant a shot at a top-six role next season. His $925K cap hit is certainly attractive but the Bruins may want someone with more offense in the bottom six.
Beecher is a restricted free agent and could likely rejoin the club for about the same amount next season. But if Beecher feels he’s worth more, the Bruins may simply move on from him.
#3 Andrew Peeke
The veteran blue liner played well enough to keep his spot on the blue line this season. He wasn’t in the Bruins’ original plans this season but found himself in the lineup after Hampus Lindholm went down early in the season.
With Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy returning next season Peeke could find himself on the way out. He has one more year at $2.75 million. That’s a manageable cap hit for a team that might be looking for a depth defenseman this upcoming season.
#2 Mason Lohrei
Mason Lohrei was asked to step into McAvoy’s role as the top defenseman for the Boston Bruins. Lohrei, however, didn’t quite live up to expectations. But that doesn’t mean the Bruins have given up on the young blue liner.
The issue lies in him being a restricted free agent this summer. So, the tricky part becomes figuring out how much Lohrei is worth. The Bruins may choose to ship out the rising star if they feel the situation could devolve into another Jeremy Swayman-type stalemate.
But if the two sides can hammer a deal out relatively soon, Lohrei may stay in Boston, after all.
#1 Joonas Korpisalo
The Bruins gambled on re-signing Jeremy Swayman last summer, allowing them to confidently trade Linus Ullmark. That bet didn’t work out quite as expected, and Joonas Korpisalo, who came over from Ottawa, was initially pegged to be the starter this season.
But with Swayman returning to the fold shortly before the start of the season, Korspisalo was pushed to the side. The Finnish goalie found himself with limited playing time prompting him to state:
“I don’t think there’s any goalie in the league who’s comfortable playing only 20-25 games.”
That situation could signal that Korpisalo wants out of Boston. With a relatively thin free-agent goalie market this summer, and a $3 million cap hit till 2028, the Bruins may not have much trouble in moving Korpisalo this summer despite his modified no-trade clause.
