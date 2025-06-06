5 Chicago Blackhawks players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after another playoff miss ft. Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks ended another disappointing season with a playoff miss in 2024-25. While no one expected the team to make it back to the postseason this year, the team failed to take the next step in its rebuild.

Instead, the Blackhawks finished in the Central Division cellar, failing to make any significant progress over the last three seasons of futility.

As the Chicago Blackhawks embark on a retool this upcoming season, some key players and members stand in the way of the team making consistent progress as it looks to recapture the glory days of the 2010s.

5 Chicago Blackhawks players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after another playoff miss

#5 The team’s scouting staff

Chicago scouting staff will need to step up to maximize return on draft picks - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks have had top-three picks in the last three drafts. This year, the club will pick third overall after picking second in 2024 and first overall in 2023.

While Connor Bedard was the no-brainer pick in 2023, last year, the Hawks took Artyom Levshunov. The pick was fine, but the other two first-rounders left some observers scratching their heads.

In 2022, the Blackhawks had three first-round picks, with Frank Nazar looking as the only one to truly stand out.

Beyond that the Blackhawks scouting staff has failed to nail solid players. While it’s still too early to call on some of these picks, the outlook doesn’t seem too good. Unless the team’s scouting staff can find solid prospects, the Blackhawks could be looking at another draft with wasted picks.

#4 Nick Foligno

The Chicago Blackhawks captain is entering the final year of his current deal. At 37, there’s no telling if Nick Foligno will want to continue playing. If he does, it’s unclear whether he returns to Chicago.

Foligno, while a solid veteran leader for future star Connor Bedard, stands in the way of other leaders emerging for the team. However, the Blackhawks will likely want Foligno to stay as it seems it’s too soon to pass the torch to Bedard as the team’s next captain.

#3 The goaltending group

The Blackhawks hope Spencer Knight can emerge as a #1 goalie next season - Source: Imagn

The Chicago Blackhawks acquired Spencer Knight at the trade deadline in the Seth Jones deal with the Florida Panthers. Knight seemed to rebound well enough in Chicago but doesn’t quite seem like a solid number-one starter.

The problem is that beyond Knight, Laurent Brossoit and Arvid Soderblom don’t look capable of carrying the load next season.

The team will need to get a solid season from Knight, who’s set to become an RFA next summer, in order for the Blackhawks to have any chance of climbing out of the Central Division basement.

#2 Kyle Davidson

Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson has been at the helm of the team’s rebuild. He’s done a good job of stockpiling picks and prospects. But it’s been his free-agent signings that have left question marks for the team.

Additionally, Davidson hired Luke Richardson, who didn’t pan out. Anders Sorensen did a fairly decent job as the interim coach this season.

Davidson is now on his third coach in two seasons after hiring Jeff Blashill to take over behind the bench. The hope is that Blashill can turn the current core around into a potential playoff contender.

In the meantime, Davidson will have a tough task in ensuring the Blackhawks’ salary cap use is used wisely.

#1 Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard's next contract could have a detrimental impact on the team - Source: Imagn

Connor Bedard is a major obstacle for the Chicago Blackhawks retool, not because of his play, but because of his contract.

Bedard will be entering the final year of his ELC in 2025-26, meaning that he’ll need a new contract after next season. As a result, virtually all of the roster decisions moving forward will hinge on how much cap space the team will need to accommodate Bedard’s new contract.

It’s unclear how much Bedard could command at this point. So, it would appear that Kyle Davidson’s hands are tied, at least for the foreseeable future.

