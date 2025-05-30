5 Dallas Stars players who may not return in 2025-26 feat. Jamie Benn

The Dallas Stars will get a start on their offseason following their elimination at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

The disappointing end to their season ushers the usual offseason business that teams must undergo in preparation for the next campaign. Part of that business includes roster turnover as, unfortunately, some players may not return to the team.

So, here’s a look at five Dallas Stars players who may not be back for the 2025-26 season amid salary cap consideration.

5 Dallas Stars players who may not return next season

#5 Jamie Benn

Jamie Benn could retire at the end of this season - Source: Imagn

The Dallas Stars captain will be a UFA at the end of this season. At 35, it’s unclear whether Jamie Benn has enough left in the tank to return for another season.

While Benn didn’t show any significant signs of slowing down, cap considerations may prevent Benn from returning to the team. Benn is coming off an eight-year, $76 million deal. Unless he’s willing to take a big discount for the team, it’s likely Benn’s time in Dallas is done.

#4 Cody Ceci

The 31-year-old Cody Ceci did not have a standout season for the Dallas Stars. Nevertheless, his overall performance this past season should be good enough to land him another contact. But it won’t likely be for the $3.25 million cap hit he earned this season.

If Ceci takes a pay cut, he could come back to the Stars next season. Otherwise, he’ll be a good fit for a club looking to get depth defensive help.

#3 Evgenii Dadonov

Evgenii Dadonov may have to take a pay cut to remain in Dallas - Source: Imagn

Evgenii Dadonov has been a reliable player for the Dallas Stars during his tenure with the team. He signed a two-year $4.5 million deal with the Stars in 2023. In that span, Dadonov has lived up to his cap hit.

This past season, he scored 20 goals and notched 40 points in 80 games. He chipped in another four points in 16 postseason games, providing versatility up and down the lineup.

But like the other players on this list, Dadonov could be a cap casualty unless he’s willing to take a substantial pay cut to stay with the team. It remains to be seen if the 36-year-old Dadonov is willing to leave some money on the table in order to come back next season.

#2 Mikael Granlund

Mikael Granlund was a trade deadline acquisition this season. Considering his $5 million cap hit, Granlund was purely a rental for the Stars. He’ll be a sought-after free agent by teams looking to add to their middle six.

As such, Granlund has likely priced himself out of Dallas after notching 21 points in 31 regular-season games and 10 points in 17 playoff contests.

#1 Matt Duchene

Despite being a productive player, Matt Duchene could be on his way out - Source: Imagn

Matt Duchene signed a one-year, $3 million to remain with the Stars this season. He had a highly productive year, scoring 30 goals and adding 82 points in all 82 regular-season contests.

However, the playoffs were a different story. Duchene’s offense vaporized to the point where he scored one goal in 18 postseason contests. His poor defensive play also left much to be desired, often erasing any momentum the Stars could have gained.

While the 34-year-old is still a productive player, Duchene is likely going to be the first cap casualty for the Dallas Stars this summer.

