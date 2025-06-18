5 Florida Panthers players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after back-to-back Stanley Cups feat. Sam Bennett

The Florida Panthers pulled off a difficult feat in the NHL’s salary cap era. Winning back-to-back Stanley Cups is even more remarkable now than ever.

Ad

That’s why it’s hard to envisage the Panthers having team members detrimental to their roster retool this summer. Given the team’s success over the past three seasons, there’s little room to doubt the team is onto something.

However, five team members stand out as potential obstacles to the Florida Panthers’ chances of claiming a Stanley Cup three-peat in 2025-26.

5 Florida Panthers players and personnel detrimental to roster retool after back-to-back Stanley Cups

#5 Paul Maurice

Ad

Trending

Paul Maurice has cemented his legacy as one of the all-time great head coaches. His three trips to the Stanley Cup Final and back-to-back Cups are enough to put him in the upper echelon of the NHL’s best coaches.

But there’s a price that comes with Maurice’s success. His hard-nosed, relentless checking style can be taxing on players. So, one has to wonder what effect that style could have on players moving forward.

Ad

Stars like Sasha Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk and Aaron Ekblad could all end up paying a hefty price given all the wear and tear on their bodies. But as long as Maurice can get the most out of his players, the Panthers should continue to contend.

#4 Bill Zito

Bill Zito has left zero room to doubt his skills as a general manager. He’s built a remarkable club within the ironclad constraints of the flat-cap era.

Ad

Zito engineered a successful retool last offseason after losing a number of key role players and one of his best blue liners in Brandon Montour. That’s why Florida Panthers fans hope Zito can reprise last summer’s performance this year.

If he fails, the Panthers could take a step back next season.

#3 Aaron Ekblad

Aaron Ekblad is now officially a UFA. He does not have a contract for next season and could be hitting the market, even if he doesn’t want to.

Ad

Ekblad has made it clear he wants to remain with the Florida Panthers. However, the Cats may be unable to afford to keep him. That situation means that a painful farewell may come between the Panthers and Ekblad.

If Florida tries to resign him, it would take away from other areas the team needs to fill. So, Ekblad’s contract situation could hamper what the club does moving forward.

#2 Brad Marchand

Ad

Brad Marchand was the best trade deadline pickup this past season. He stepped in and provided precisely what the Panthers expected from him. His heroics in the Stanley Cup Final put him in a position to contend for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Marchand’s renaissance has likely priced him out of Florida. Unless he’s willing to return for a substantial pay cut, the Panthers will be stuck trying to figure out if they can keep Marchand or not.

Ad

The Cats may have no other choice but to let Marchand walk for the sake of keeping most of the band together.

#1 Sam Bennett

The 2025 Conn Smythe Trophy winner is the biggest hurdle the Panthers will need to overcome this summer as the team looks to retool for another Stanley Cup run.

Bennett is a UFA, and rumors suggest he could top $10 million per season following his tremendous performance in the playoffs this year.

Ad

Unless Bennett passes on a hefty payday, re-signing him will take up more than half of the Florida Panthers’ projected $19 million in cap space. That situation could mean sacrificing Ekblad and Marchand to fill out the team’s bottom six and sign a backup goaltender.

Make no mistake. The Panthers will be the NHL’s best team heading into next season, even without Bennett. But keeping Bennett would make the team even better.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama