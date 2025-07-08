5 NHL stars who might retire after 2025-26 season ft. Alex Ovechkin, Evgeni Malkin and more

Every NHL season, several top players retire and end their legendary careers, but the 2025-26 season could be the end for multiple future Hall of Famers.

Ahead of the 2025-26 NHL season, here are five NHL stars who may retire at the end of the season.

5 NHL stars who might retire after 2025-26 season

#1, Alex Ovechkin

Alex Ovechkin passed Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer, and the 2025-26 season is the final year of his contract with the Washington Capitals.

There have been rumors that this season might be it for Ovechkin as he could go back to Russia and end his career at home. If this is it, Ovechkin will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer and is one of the greatest players ever.

#2, Evgeni Malkin

Evgeni Malkin is also a future Hall of Famer, and his 2025-26 season could be the end.

Malkin is in the final year of his contract, and by opening night, he'll be 39. Malkin, like Ovechkin, could sign back in Russia and end his career at home, but it seems likely this will be his final NHL season.

#3, Brent Burns

Brent Burns is 40 and will be 41 when the season ends, so there is a chance this will be his final NHL season.

Burns signed a one-year deal with the Colorado Avalanche as he's chasing the elusive Stanley Cup. Burns could be a Hall of Famer when it's all said and done, as he's skated in 1497 career games, recording 910 points as a defenseman.

#4, Jonathan Quick

Jonathan Quick is a future Hall of Famer- Source: Imagn

Jonathan Quick has spent the last couple of years of his career as a backup, and the 2025-26 NHL season could be his final year.

Quick signed a one-year deal to return to the Rangers, and when the season ends, he will be 40. Whether or not he will want to play again after this season is uncertain.

Quick is a three-time Stanley Cup champ and won the Conn Smythe in 2012, and is likely a future Hall of Famer.

#5, Ryan Suter

Ryan Suter remains unsigned through the first wave of free agency, and he could opt to retire or sign midway through the season to chase a Stanley Cup.

Suter is 40 and will be 41 at the end of the season. He's played in over 1500 NHL games and was a star defenseman for years.

