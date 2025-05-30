5 NHL stars set for a major payday on next contract ft. Evan Bouchard

The Stanley Cup playoffs are nearly over, as it's down to two teams. The other 30 NHL teams have already started to focus on the offseason.
Heading into the offseason, several star young players are pending RFAs and should get a major payday on their next contract.
5 NHL stars set for a major payday on next contract
#1, Evan Bouchard
Evan Bouchard is in the final year of his two-year, $7.8 million deal, as he made $3.9 million this season.
Bouchard is one of the best offensive defensemen in the NHL and can quarterback a power play. He's also just 25 years old and will be in line for a major payday.
NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff believes Bouchard is in line to make upwards of $10 million per season on his next deal.
Bouchard recorded 67 points in 82 games. In the playoffs, he has 17 points in 16 games.
#2, Luke Hughes
New Jersey Devils star defenseman Luke Hughes is also a pending RFA as he completed his entry-level deal.
Hughes was selected fourth overall in 2021 and looks like a legit future No. 1 defenseman on an NHL team. He can quarterback a power play but also plays solid defensively.
If Hughes signs a long-term deal for 8 years, he could reach $8-9 million per season, but even if it's a short-term bridge deal, he will get a massive raise.
#3, Matthew Knies
Matthew Knies is also a pending RFA and has become one of the best power forwards in the NHL.
Knies is a big body who can get physical but can also score, as he played on the Maple Leafs' top line.
If Knies signs an eight-year deal, he would be looking at $9 million per season. But, if he just signs a bridge, he'd get around $5-6 million per season, so regardless, he's in line for a big payday.
#4, Noah Dobson
Noah Dobson is another defenseman who should become the New York Islanders' highest-paid defenseman.
Dobson made $4 million this season and should double that salary on his next contract, if not make more than $8 million per season.
Dobson is a solid offensive defenseman who became the first Islanders blue liner to hit 70 points since Denis Potvin and one of two Islanders' defenseman to ever record 60+ assists.
#5, JJ Peterka
JJ Peterka is a pending RFA as he completed his entry-level deal with the Buffalo Sabres.
Peterka is in trade talks, and even if he signs with the Sabres or gets traded, he will likely get $6-7 million a year on a long-term deal. Peterka is a top-six forward who can play on the power play.
