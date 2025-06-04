5 NY Rangers players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after missing playoffs feat. Chris Drury

The NY Rangers went through one of the most historically awful seasons, missing the playoffs this year after winning the Presidents’ Trophy the season before.
That situation has opened the floodgate to all sorts of speculation regarding what the team must do to get back on track and regain the form that made them a favorite to win the Stanley Cup this season.
With that in mind, here’s a look at five NY Rangers members who are detrimental to a roster retool this upcoming season.
5 NY Rangers players and personnel detrimental to retool roster after missing playoffs
#5 K’Andre Miller
K’Andre Miller was considered a future top-pairing defenseman for the NY Rangers. While he hasn’t been terrible, he hasn’t lived up to the hype surrounding him at one point. His seven goals and 27 points in 74 games this season weren’t bad, but it’s his defensive game that’s been called into question.
Miller is coming off a two-year bridge deal that saw him get a $3.87 million cap hit. By the looks of things, he’ll be looking for a raise this summer. That situation has prompted the Blue Shirts to shop his rights as the team looks to make cap space to address other crucial needs.
#4 Chris Kreider
Chris Kreider, as a former 50-goal scorer, has gradually seen his production decline to the point where his $6.5 million cap hit is virtually immovable. He’s on the books for two more seasons and is looking more and more like an anchor for the NY Rangers.
While the Rangers could move Kreider, even with salary retention, there won’t be many suitors lining up to take him.
So, the Blue Shirts could end up with an albatross for the next two seasons, counting the minutes until Kreider’s cap hit comes off the books.
#3 Mika Zibanejad
Mika Zibanejad has been a roller coaster ride for the NY Rangers. He had his best season two years ago in which he notched 39 goals and 91 points. Since then, his production has regressed to his career means.
That situation doesn’t bode well as he’s in the fourth year of an eight-year, $68 million contract with an $8.5 million cap hit.
Like Kreider, Zibanejad’s contract is untradeable. Unless he steps up this season, the Rangers could be looking at another year of declining production from their number-one center.
#2 Artemi Panarin
Artemi Panarin makes this list as he’s entering the final year of his current contract. Panarin will be hitting the last year of his seven-year, $81.5 million contract. His $11.64 million cap hit isn’t so much an impediment for a roster retool as his next contract is.
That situation means the NY Rangers must figure out what to do with Panarin. While he likely won’t get another deal north of $11 million, the uncertainty of not knowing how much it will cost to keep Panarin has likely handcuffed GM Chris Drury this offseason.
#1 Chris Drury
Speaking of Chris Drury, some of his questionable decisions have led the team into the cap crunch it's in now.
For instance, Zibanejad’s contract happened under Drury’s watch. Similarly, the J.T. Miller trade this past season cost the team significant pieces while adding $8 million to the team’s cap. Moreover, Drury is on the hook for Igor Shesterkin’s $11.5 million cap hit and Alexis Lafreniere’s $7.45 cap hit till 2032.
Drury has essentially pained the team into a corner by signing long-term contracts that have now come back to haunt the team. It remains to be seen if the Rangers will ultimately have the cap space to re-sign Panarin even at a discounted deal.
Another season of mixed results could mean the end of Drury on Broadway.
