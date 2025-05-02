5 Ottawa Senators players who may not return for the 2025-26 season feat. Claude Giroux

The Ottawa Senators’ season came to a disappointing end with their Game 6 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs in the opening round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs.

Now, the Senators will get an early start to their summer, as they look to regroup and come back strong for the 2025-26 season.

That situation means that some players may not return for next season due to various factors. So, let’s take a look at five Ottawa Senators who may not return for the 2025-26 season.

3 Ottawa Senators players who may not return for 2025-26 season

#5 Adam Gaudette

Adam Gaudette was a serviceable bottom-six forward for the Ottawa Senators this season. As such, he could be deemed expandable as there could be several options available in the free agent market that could provide a little more upside than Gaudette.

Nevertheless, Gaudette made league minimum this season, making it somewhat difficult to part ways with him.

But if the Senators are looking to get an upgrade in their bottom six, Gaudette could be looking for a new team to call home next season.

#4 Nick Cousins

Nick Cousins is another bottom-six forward who offered some upside for the Senators this season. However, he had an injury-filled season limiting him to just 50 games.

In the postseason, Cousins played in five games against the Toronto Maple Leafs, failing to get on the scoresheet. He averaged just 9:44 of ice time in the postseason, making him increasingly expendable as the postseason wore on.

Cousins will be a UFA this summer and could be easily replaced by other younger bottom-six forwards.

#3 Travis Hamonic

Travis Hamonic could be looking for a new home this summer - Source: Imagn

Travis Hamonic played in 59 games this season, registering seven points to go with a minus-16. His underwhelming performance left him off the Ottawa Senators’ postseason roster.

At 34 and with a $1.1 million cap hit, the pending UFA will likely be on the outside looking in this summer. There’s a chance the Sens bring Hamonic back on a PTO, but it’s looking increasingly likely that he’ll need to find a regular lineup spot elsewhere.

#2 Anton Forsberg

Ottawa Senators backup goalie Anton Forsberg could get plenty of calls this summer as several teams could be looking to bolster their depth between the pipes.

The 32-year-old will be a UFA and coming off a $2.75 million cap hit this season. That’s not a bad number for teams looking to get stable goaltending at a relatively affordable price point. The Senators will likely do their best to keep Forsberg in the fold as Linus Ullamark’s understudy.

But there’s always the chance that an expanded role elsewhere could entice Forsberg to sign with another club.

#1 Claude Giroux

Claude Giroux was a crucial member for Ottawa this season - Source: Imagn

The 37-year-old veteran forward had a productive year with the Ottawa Senators. He was a solid top-six presence, showing his grit, skill, and experience in the postseason.

The UFA is coming off a three-year deal that paid him a $6.5 million AAV. At this point in his career, Claude Giroux may not get a deal like that. But then again, there could be a team desperate enough for solid scoring that might be willing to pony up another three-year deal for Giroux.

