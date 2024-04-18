5 Pittsburgh Penguins players who won't be returning for 2024-25 NHL season ft. Jeff Carter

The Pittsburgh Penguins failed to make the playoffs, which ended their season.

Pittsburgh had hopes of making a Stanley Cup run, especially after trading for Erik Karlsson in the off-season, but it didn't come to fruition.

Entering the off-season, GM Kyle Dubas will have some key decisions to make on players. Here are five players who won't be back next season.

Five Pittsburgh Penguins players who won't be back next season

#1 Jeff Carter

Carter announced his retirement from the NHL following the Penguins' final regular-season game on Wednesday. He completed his 19th season and said that it was time to step away from the sport.

"I'm going to be a dad. You miss a lot being a hockey player — you're in and out in a way," Carter said when asked about what's next for him (via Sportsnet). "My family sacrificed a lot for me to live out my dream. I'm going to be home and be a dad and then figure it out from there."

With the Penguins this season, Carter recorded 15 points in 72 games. He also won Stanley Cup championships with the Kings in 2012 and 2014

#2 Alex Nedeljkovic

Alex Nedeljkovic is a pending free agent

Alex Nedeljkovic signed a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins to be their backup goalie for the season, but it seems like he will move on.

Nedeljkovic will likely try and sign with a team that he can compete for the starting job, which isn't the case in Pittsburgh. Tristan Jarry will get the bulk of the starts, so Nedeljkovic should look to cash in after a successful season.

#3 Reilly Smith

Reilly Smith was acquired by the Pittsburgh Penguins this off-season, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them try and trade him this off-season.

Smith has one year left on his deal at $5 million, and at age 33, he could be sought after by a Cup-contending team. Pittsburgh could opt to begin a rebuild, and if that is the case, Smith would be one of their top trade chips.

#4 Rickard Rakell

Like Reilly Smith, if the Pittsburgh Penguins opt to start a rebuild, Rickard Rakell would be a popular choice to be traded.

Rakell recorded 37 points in 70 games this season, which was a step down from the 60 points he recorded 60 points in his first full season with the Penguins.

Rakell has four years left on his deal at $5 million per, so the cost may rule some teams out.

#5 Erik Karlsson

Erik Karlsson''s name could once again be in trade rumors after a disappointing season with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Karlsson didn't fit as well as Dubas and the team would have hoped. The Swede is owed $10 million per season for the next three years, so he will be tough to trade, but it's a possibility that he could be moved.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback