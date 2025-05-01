5 Tampa Bay Lightning players who potentially will not be part of next season's squad feat. Yanni Gourde

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s elimination from the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs leaves the Bolts with an early start to their summer. That situation means looking at the team’s roster construction heading into the next season.

While the Lightning have most of their core players locked up for the foreseeable future, some questions remain regarding the rest of the team’s roster heading into next fall.

So, here’s a look at five Tampa Bay Lightning players who may not be back next season amid tough roster decisions and salary cap constraints.

5 Tampa Bay Lightning players who potentially will not be part of team in 2025-26

#5 Jonas Johansson

The Tampa Bay Lightning may be in the market for a new backup goaltender this summer. Jonas Johansson is slated to become a free agent and may be compelled to test the free-agent waters.

While Johansson hasn’t played poorly at all, his role has been limited as Andrei Vasilevsky’s study. Johansson started the season as the team’s number-one goalie while Vasilevsky was sidelined.

But when Vasilevsky returned, Johansson rode the bench for most of the season. If Johansson leaves, the Bolts could be looking for an experienced backup as insurance in case Vasilevsky needs more time off during the season.

#4 Luke Glendening

The 36-year-old veteran could also be looking for a new job this summer. The Bolts used Glendening sparingly down the stretch and the postseason. While the Bolts could certainly use him as a grinder, younger forwards like Mitchell Chaffee and Gage Goncalves have emerged as solid, bottom-six options.

Glendening’s $800K cap hit is certainly attractive but could be allocated for a bottom-six forward with a little more offensive upside.

#3 Nick Perbix

Nick Perbix could be a salary cap casualty in Tampa Bay - Source: Imagn

Nick Perbix found himself playing a significant role on the Tampa Bay Lightning’s blue line this season at various points.

However, he’s likely a sixth or seventh defenseman on the team’s depth chart given the presence of Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Erik Cernak, and Janis Moser. The Bolts also have Darren Raddysh under contract for one more year and Emil Lilleberg on an entry-level deal for two more.

That situation means Perbix could be the odd man out. But it’s worth pointing out that McDonagh will be a free agent after next season. So, the Bolts may want to hold on to Perbix after all. It remains to be seen what direction team management decides to take during the summer.

#2 Cam Atkinson

Cam Atkinson signed a one-year deal to play for the Bolts this season. However, he found himself notching nine points in 39 games this season for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Even with a $900K deal, the team likely allows Atkinson to test the free-agent market.

Although, fans shouldn’t rule out the possibility of Atkinson coming back to the fold next season on a PTO.

#1 Yanni Gourde

The Bolts may be unable to afford to keep Gourde next season - Source: Imagn

Yanni Gourde was the Lightning’s biggest trade deadline acquisition. The team paid a high price for Gourde and Oliver Brjorkstrand in a deal with the Seattle Kraken.

While the Tampa Bay Lightning would love to keep Gourde, the biggest question will be if they can afford to do so.

Gourde cost the team $1.29 million against the cap due to significant retention in the deal with Seattle. That won’t be the case this upcoming season. The Bolts will have to foot Gourde’s entire cap hit.

There’s a chance Gourde chooses to give the Lightning a discount. But that remains to be seen as the 33-year-old could attempt to chase one last lucrative multi-year deal.

