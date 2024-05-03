Boston Bruins on the brink of being on the dark side of North American sports history

The Boston Bruins lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 in Game 6 on Thursday, forcing a Game 7 on Saturday. The Bruins held a 3-1 series lead but have lost two straight games, and a familiar feeling is starting to set in for Boston.

The Bruins blew a 3-1 series lead last year to the Florida Panthers, and if Boston loses in Game 7, they make North American sports history, as no team in NHL, NBA, or MLB history has blown 3-1 series leads in back-to-back years.

Last year's series and this year's series are eerily similar for Boston, as the Bruins won Games 1, 3, and 4 to take a 3-1 series lead. However, they couldn't close out Florida or Toronto at home in Game 5 and then lost on the road in Game 6.

Boston Bruins disappointed in Game 6 loss

Boston has started slowly in back-to-back games, as the Bruins had just one shot on goal after the first period in Game 6, after having two shots on goal in Game 5 after the first period.

After the game, Bruins captain Brad Marchand said the slow start was tough to overcome for Boston.

“They’ve started well every game,” Marchand said, via NHL.com. “They are prepared to play first shift and we need to be better in that area. I think we had maybe one game where we started as good or better than them.

"So, last couple games they’ve started really hard and kind of carried that momentum through the first period. We have to do a much better job there.”

Although the Bruins started slow, Marchand is excited to play Game 7 on Saturday night.

“It’s an opportunity,” Marchand said. “We’ve got to be grateful for it. These are moments you dream about as a kid, Game 7. That’s where heroes are built and made. I think we have to be excited about the position we’re in and make the most of it.”

Game 7 is set to take place on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET at TD Garden in Boston.