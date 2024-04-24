Boston Bruins lineup for playoffs: Projected Game 3 Bruins starting lineup ahead of Toronto Maple Leafs, 2024 NHL Playoffs

The Boston Bruins will hit the road for Game 3 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Boston opened the series with a 5-1 rout of the Maple Leafs but suffered a 3-2 loss in Game 2 to even up the series. The Bruins will have some changes to their lineup in Game 3, as goalie Jeremy Swayman is back starting in goal, while defenseman Andrew Peeke is injured and considered week-to-week.
Heading into Game 3, Boston's forward group will remain the same, which is as follows:
- Danton Heinen - Pavel Zacha - David Pastrnak
- Brad Marchand - Charlie Coyle - Jake DeBrusk
- James van Riemsdyk - Morgan Geekie - Trent Frederic
- John Beecher - Jesper Boqvist - Pat Maroon
The Bruins' defense will have some changes, after Peeke's injury, as Boston recalled Mason Lohrei from the AHL's Providence Bruins to replace him.
Entering Game 3, the defensive unit is as follows:
- Mason Lohrei - Charlie McAvoy
- Hampus Lindholm - Brandon Carlo
- Parker Wotherspoon - Kevin Shattenkirk
In net for Boston will be Jeremy Swayman who started Game 1 and had a stellar game shutting down the Maple Leafs.
Bruins coach Jim Montgomery has no regrets about starting Linus Ullmark in Game 2
After Game 1 and the performance Jeremy Swayman had, many fans called for coach Jim Montgomery to ditch the rotation and ride the hot hand. However, Montgomery rolled with Linus Ullmark.
Despite the Bruins losing, the coach says that he has no regrets over his decision:
"No second guesses," Montgomery said, per Boston.com. "He was terrific. He made multiple big-time saves, and it's a strength of our team. Both of them played really well. We only scored two goals."
In his career against Toronto, Swayman is 4-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .917 SV% in the regular season and is 1-0 with a 1.01 GAA and a .972 SV% in his playoff career against the Maple Leafs.