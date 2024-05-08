Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 2 | May 8, 2024

The Boston Bruins will face the Florida Panthers in the second game of the East Second Round NHL Playoffs at the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The game will be broadcast on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN, SN, CBC and TVAS.

The Bruins, who managed to secure a 5-1 win on the road in Game 1, are aiming to take a 2-0 series lead. The Panthers, on the other hand, are looking to bounce back from their initial loss and level the series in what is anticipated to be a highly competitive Game 2.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Game preview

The Florida Panthers offense, which averaged 4.00 goals per game in the first round, sputtered in Game 1, scoring only one goal. Their defense, which had been excellent in the first round, allowing only 2.80 goals per game, conceded five goals in the final two periods.

The Panthers average 3.5 goals per game and have an 18.8% success rate on their power plays. Defensively, they concede 3.17 goals per game and have a penalty-kill rate of 81.8%.

Carter Verhaeghe is Florida's top scorer with five goals and 24 shots on goal, adding up to nine points. Matthew Tkachuk has four goals, six assists, and 26 shots on goal, and Sam Reinhart has made 29 shots on goal.

In goal, Sergei Bobrovsky, with a record of 4-2-0, a GAA of 3.00, and an SV% of .890, has let in 18 goals from 163 shots.

Despite having only a day's break after their Game 7 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs, the Boston Bruins' momentum remained unbroken.

Bruins dominated the first game on the road, scoring five goals against the Panthers, with three of them scored in the second period, with Morgan Geekie, Jake DeBrusk, Justin Brazeau, Mason Lohrei, and New Daddy Brandon Carlo each adding a goal.

The Bruins average 2.88 goals per game and convert 31.6% of their power plays. On the defensive end, they concede 1.63 goals per game and have a penalty kill rate of 95.8%.

Jake DeBrusk is leading Boston with four goals, while Brad Marchand has contributed three goals and six assists. David Pastrnak had made 27 shots on goal.

In the net, Jeremy Swayman, with a 5-2-0 record, a GAA of 1.42, and an SV% of .955, has let in 10 goals from 220 shots, while Linus Ullmark has conceded three goals from 34 shots.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Injury Report

For the Panthers, Sam Bennett is uncertain due to an upper-body injury and Ryan Lomberg is day-to-day.

In the Bruins' camp, Danton Heinen and Derek Forbort are ruled out for undisclosed reasons. Matthew Poitras is dealing with a shoulder injury. Milan Lucic is unavailable due to personal reasons, while Andrew Peeke has a finger injury.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Head-to-head

The Florida Panthers hold an all-time playoff record of 8-5-0-0 against the Bruins.

In faceoffs, the Panthers are in the lead with a success rate of 52.6%, with the Bruins following at 43.4%.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Spread

The Bruins are considered the underdogs, with a goal deficit of 1.5. The odds are -184 for the Bruins to cover the spread, while the Panthers have odds of +152.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Over/Under

The goal total has been set at 5.5, with the over odds at +102 and the under odds at -124.

Boston Bruins vs Florida Panthers: Series Odds and Score Prediction

Boston, with a +146 underdog status, has a 40.5% chance of securing a win, whereas Florida, being a -175 home favorite, has a chance of winning.

Score Prediction: Panthers 4-3 Boston