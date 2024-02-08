Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 8, 2024

The New Jersey Devils (25-20-3) host the Calgary Flames (23-22-5), who are riding a three-game winning streak on the road, at the Prudential Center on Feb 8, Thursday, with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

New Jersey secured a 5-3 home victory in its previous outing on Feb 6 against the Avalanche. Meanwhile, Calgary triumphed with a 4-1 win on the road against the Bruins in its latest game on Feb 6.

Fans can catch the action on ESPN+, SNW, and MSGSN.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Game Preview

The Flames have averaged 3.0 goals per game and conceded 3.1 goals per game. Their power play success rate is 14.7% and they boast an impressive 84.1% efficiency on the penalty kill.

Leading Calgary's offense, Blake Coleman has contributed 20 goals and 20 assists while Nazem Kadri has added 16 goals and 26 assists.

In goal, Jacob Markstrom holds a 15-13-2 record this season, with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Meanwhile, New Jersey maintains a goals for average of 3.5 per game and on the defensive end, they have a goals against average of 3.55 per game. Tyler Toffoli stands out as their top goalscorer with 21 goals and 13 assists while Jesper Bratt has 20 goals and 32 assists.

In goal, Vitek Vanecek holds a 16-8-2 record, maintaining a 3.24 GAA and a .886 SV%.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 111 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Flames have an overall record of 71-28-11-1 (68.9%) against the Devils.

In faceoffs, the Flames have a 51.2% win rate, while the Devils have a 54% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Flames boast an 84.11% success rate, while the Devils are at 78.81%.

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Odds and prediction

This season, New Jersey has dominated as favorites, boasting a 21-12 record in such games. They've been particularly strong when odds are lower than -142, winning 14 out of 25 contests and carrying a solid 58.7% probability of victory in this match.

Conversely, the Flames have been underdogs in 25 games, managing 11 upset wins, amounting to a 44.0% success rate. Calgary has struggled when listed as underdogs of +119 or longer, holding a 2-9 record but they still maintain a 45.7% chance of winning this game.

Prediction: Flames 4 - 3 Devils

Calgary Flames vs New Jersey Devils: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Flames to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Jesper Bratt to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Nazem Kadri to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Devils to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win? New Jersey Devils Calgary Flames 0 votes