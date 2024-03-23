Calgary Flames vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The 44-18-8 Vancouver Canucks are first in the Western Conference. They host the 11th-placed, 33-30-5 Calgary Flames at Roger Arena on Saturday, March 23 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN, CBC, CITY, and TVAS.

Vancouver secured a 4-1 home win against the Montreal Canadiens in its last outing on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, Calgary faced a 5-2 home loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday, March 18.

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks: Game preview

The Canucks average 3.50 goals per game while allowing 2.64 goals. Their power-play success rate is 22.1%.

Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with 36 goals and 30 assists, while J.T. Miller has contributed 33 goals and 56 assists. Nils Hoglander has 20 goals and 11 assists. Elias Pettersson contributed 33 goals and 49 assists, while Quinn Hughes had an impressive 66 assists.

Filip Hronek and Conor Garland have combined for 59 assists. Furthermore, Thatcher Demko has a 34-13-2 record in goal, with a 2.47 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Meanwhile, the Flames have a 3.13 GFA and 3.18 GAA, while their power play success rate is 14.6%.

Blake Coleman is their top scorer with 28 goals, 23 assists and 51 points. He has been supported well by Yegor Sharangovich, with 28 goals and 22 assists. Nazem Kadri has contributed 23 goals and 36 assists, while Jonathan Huberdeau has 34 assists.

Jacob Markstrom holds a 22-17-2 record in goal, with a 2.68 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 339 times.

The Flames are 172-127-33-7 against the Canucks.

In faceoffs, the Canucks have a 51.6% win rate, while the Flames have a 49.5% win rate.

On penalty kills, the Canucks have a 79.3% success rate, while the Flames are at 83.4%.

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

This season, Vancouver has won 29 of 45 games as the betting favorite, and holds a record of 14-4 when odds list the team shorter than -185, giving them a 64.9% chance to win tonight.

Conversely, the Flames have been listed as the underdog 36 times this season and have upset their opponents 18 times. The Calgary has won only one of their four games with odds of +154 or longer, giving them a 39.4% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Canucks 4 - 3 Flames.

Calgary Flames vs. Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes.

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Blake Coleman to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Flames to beat the spread: No.

