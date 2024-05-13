Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, and Odds for 2024 NHL Playoffs Round 2 Game 5 | May 13, 2024

The New York Rangers are set to host the Carolina Hurricanes in the fifth game of the Stanley Cup Playoffs East Second Round today. The game will be aired at 7 p.m. ET on CBC, TVAS, SN, and ESPN. The Rangers are leading the series 3-1.

New York started the series with a perfect 7/7 performance with a 4-3 win in Game 1. In Game 2, Vincent Trocheck scored the winning goal in double overtime, ensuring another 4-3 victory. In the third game, Artemi Panarin delivered another overtime win, giving his team a 3-0 lead in the series.

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes managed to avoid being swept thanks to a late power-play goal from Brady Skjei in Game 4, which led to a 4-3 victory for the Hurricanes.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Game preview

The Carolina Hurricanes are in a must-win situation. If they fail to secure a victory, their season will be over. They made a remarkable comeback from a 3-0 deficit. scoring four goals to clinch a one-goal victory.

Stefan Noesen leads the Hurricanes in scoring with four goals for 4 points, while Seth Jarvis and Jake Guentzel have each contributed four goals and made 47 shots on goal.

Sebastian Aho and Evgeny Kuznetsov have each scored three goals, and Martin Necas, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen have each scored two goals, along with a combined 21 assists.

In the net, Frederik Andersen has a 5-3-0 record, a 2.63 GAA, and a .897 SV%, having conceded 23 goals on 223 shots, while Pyotr Kochetkov has a 0-1-0 record, a 2.96 GAA, and a .880 SV%.

On average, the Hurricanes score 3.44 goals per game and have an 18.8% success rate on power plays. They allow 2.89 goals per game and have a penalty kill rate of 72.0%.

Meanwhile, the New York Rangers have been in the driver's seat in this series, thanks to their offense that has scored 14 goals in the last four games and looking forward to wrapping up the series with a win in tonight's game. After a strong start with three wins, a slow beginning in Game 4 resulted in a loss with neck-to-neck competition in all games.

Vincent Trocheck is the leading scorer for the Rangers with five goals, seven assists, 12 points, and 24 shots on goal. Mika Zibanejad, Alexis Lafreniere, Artemi Panarin, and Chris Kreider have collectively contributed 15 goals and 24 assists, while defenseman Adam Fox has chipped in with four assists.

In goal, Igor Shesterkin has an impressive record of 7-1-0, a GAA of 2.25, a .927 SV%, and has allowed 19 goals on 261 shots.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Injury report

The Hurricanes Jesper Fast and Brett Pesce will be out for the rest of the season due to injuries to their upper and lower bodies, respectively.

From the Rangers, Filip Chytil is day to day due to illness and Blake Wheeler is sidelined for the season due to a lower-body injury.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Head-to-head

The New York Rangers hold a 7-7-0 record against the Hurricanes. In faceoffs, the Rangers achieve a success rate of 50%, which is marginally less than the Hurricanes' success rate of 52.2%.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Spread

The Hurricanes are expected to win by 1.5 goals against the Rangers. The Hurricanes have odds of +230 to beat the spread, while the Rangers have odds of -286 to cover as a 1.5 goal underdog.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Over/Under

The game's total goal prediction stands at 5.5, with the odds for scoring more set at -106 and the odds for scoring less set at -114.

Carolina Hurricanes vs New York Rangers: Series odds and score prediction

Carolina, with odds of -110, is the underdog with a 53.1% chance of victory, whereas New York, despite having the same odds of -110, is the favorite with a 51.7% chance of winning tonight's game.

Score Prediction: Rangers 3 - 3 Hurricanes (The game is set to go into overtime, with Hurricanes expected to win with a scoreline of 4-3).