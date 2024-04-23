Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds and Betting Tips for 2024 NHL playoffs Game 2 | Apr. 23, 2024

The Stanley Cup playoffs first round will see the Colorado Avalanche take on the Winnipeg Jets in Game 2 at the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg. The game is set for 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be broadcast on ESPN, CBC, TVAS and ALT.

The Avalanche are eager to turn things around following their tight 7-6 loss in the first game on Sunday. With 13 goals scored in a game that was up for grabs, another exciting game could be on the horizon.

With 178 wins in the playoffs, the Avalanche have a substantial lead in playoff victories over the Jets, who have managed only 18.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Game preview

The Colorado Avalanche, with a 50-25-7 overall record and a 16-9-2 record against Central Division teams, have a +50 scoring differential, having scored 302 goals and conceded 252.

They averaged 3.68 goals per game this season. In Game One, they scored six goals, with three each in the first and third periods, while the second of Game One marked the franchise's 1,000th playoff goal.

Nathan MacKinnon, Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen led the top two lines with two goals and four assists, while Miles Wood, Valeri Nichuskin and Casey Mittelstadt combined for three goals.

Nathan MacKinnon has achieved a milestone of 1,001 career points (including regular and postseason), joining the ranks of Joe Sakic, Peter Stastny and Michel Goulet as the fourth player in franchise history to surpass 1,000 combined points.

Despite their offensive success, the defense struggled, allowing seven goals in the first game. In the net, Alexandar Georgiev had a difficult game, allowing seven goals on a mere 23 shots.

Meanwhile, the Winnipeg Jets, boasting a 52-24-6 overall record and a 21-5-1 record against the Central Division, have a 16-7-0 record in games where they've scored at least one power play goal.

Their offense, which averages 3.16 goals per game, led them to a seven-goal victory in Game 1. Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele led the top line with three goals and three assists each.

Adam Lowry, Nino Niederreiter, and Gabriel Vilardi combined for two goals and four assists, while defensemen Josh Morrissey and Brenden Dillon contributed one goal and three assists from the point.

Despite their strong offensive performance, the defense, which typically allows only 2.41 goals per game, struggled, allowing six goals, three of which were in the third period. However, goalkeeper Connor Hellebuyck stood out with impressive 40 saves.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Injury report

The Winnipeg Jets have Morgan Barron listed as day-to-day due to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Colorado's captain Gabriel Landeskog and Logan O'Connor are out for the season due to knee and hip injuries respectively. Samuel Girard is also listed as day-to-day with a head injury, while Jonathan Drouin is out due to a lower-body injury.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The Jets and the Avalanche have faced off 60 times in both regular season and playoff games, with the Jets leading the series with a 31-17-1-11 record.

In Game 1, the Avalanche won 44.8% of faceoffs, while the Jets had a higher win rate of 55.2%.

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Odds and prediction

Colorado has won 45 of 69 games as the betting favorites this season, with odds lower than -111, giving the team a 52.6% chance of winning this game.

Meanwhile, the Jets have been listed as the underdogs in 26 games and have had 12 upsets. With -109 odds or longer, Colorado holds a record of 12-14, which means they have a 52.2% chance to win this contest.

Prediction: Jets 5-4 Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche vs Winnipeg Jets: Betting tips

Tip 1: Jets to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 6.5: Yes

Tip 3: Mark Scheifele to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Nathan MacKinnon to score first goal: Yes

Tip 5: Avalanche to beat the spread: Yes