Colton scores twice, PP on fire, and more: 3 reasons why Colorado Avalanche won 5-2 over Minnesota Wild

The Colorado Avalanche got a big win over Central Division rival, the Minnesota Wild on Friday night at Ball Arena. The 5-2 win brought the Avalanche into a third-place tie with the Wild in the Central. The win also extended the Avs’ winning streak to two games, while the Wild have lost three in a row.

Ross Colton scored twice for the Colorado Avalanche, with Valeri Nichushkin (PPG), Jonathan Drouin and Jack Drury getting the other tallies for the Avs. Meanwhile, Mats Zuccarello and Vinnie Hinestroza (PPG) netted for the Minnesota Wild.

So, here’s a look at the three main reasons why the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild on Friday night

Three reasons why the Colorado Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild

#3 Crucial four-goal rally

The Colorado Avalanche found themselves 2-1 down after 20 minutes but stormed back to score four unanswered goals to build a 5-2 lead. In particular, the Avs erupted for three goals in the second period, turning a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead.

Overall, the rally was a positive sign, as the Avs seemed on their heels earlier in the game. The rally showed that Colorado is a resilient team capable of getting back into any game, especially against a tough division rival.

#2 Power play on fire

The Colorado Avalanche went 2-for-3 on the power play against the Wild. The two power play markers were crucial in helping the Avalanche win the game.

First, Valeri Nichushkin got the Avs on the board in the opening frame, tying the game at 1-1. Here’s a look at the goal:

The hardworked goal showcased just how valuable Nichushkin is to the Avalanche. Colton’s second of the night, an empty-netter, gave the Avalanche its second power play of the night.

Let’s take a look:

The goal was pivotal, as it sealed the victory for Colorado with less than 10 seconds left. It capped off a solid night by the Avalanche's power play.

#1 Colton scores twice

Speaking of Ross Colton, he ended the night with three points (2G, 1A), helping the Avalanche get the big two points on their division rival.

Apart from the empty-netter mentioned earlier, Colton scored late in the second to give the Avalanche a two-goal lead.

Here’s a look at Colton's goal:

The goal came on a 2-on-1 rush in which Oliver Kylington made a nice cross-ice that was almost broken up by the Wild blue liner. The puck bounced over the defender’s stick and landed on Colton’s doorstep.

Colton didn’t miss, giving the Avs an important two-goal lead, and his efforts were good enough to earn Colton the game’s first star.

The Avalanche will have a couple of days off before taking on the Pittsburgh Penguins at home on Tuesday night.

