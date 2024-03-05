Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 5th 2024

PPG Paints Arena is set to host an exciting matchup on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET between Pittsburgh Penguins (27-24-8) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (21-30-10). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN-PIT and BSOH.

Pittsburgh's last game was a 6-1 defeat to the Oilers on March 3, while the Blue Jackets secured a 6-3 victory over the Golden Knights at home on March 4.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Game Preview

The Penguins have a scoring rate of 2.92 goals per game and concede an average of 2.78. Their power play operates at a 14.6% success rate.

Sidney Crosby leads Pittsburgh with 32 goals and 31 assists. Jake Guentzel follows closely with 22 goals and 30 assists, while Evgeni Malkin has contributed 17 goals and 29 assists. He is supported by Marcus Pettersson's 21 assists and Erik Karlsson's impressive 35 assists.

In goal, Tristan Jarry holds a 17-19-4 record, boasting a 2.60 GAA and a .910 SV%.

Meanwhile, the Blue Jackets boast an average of 2.98 goals per game and concede 3.64 goals per outing, converting on 14.5% of their power play opportunities.

Kirill Marchenko leads them with 17 goals, 15 assists and 147 shots on goal, while Zach Werenski contributed 33 assists. Yegor Chinakhov scored 16 goals and 13 assists.

In goal, Jet Greaves holds a 1-1-0 record, maintaining a 2.52 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 62 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Blue Jackets have an overall record of 26-20-1-2 against the Penguins.

In faceoffs, the Penguins have a 55.3% win rate, while the Blue Jackets are 46.9%.

On penalty kills, the Penguins boast a 82.2% success rate, while the Blue Jackets have a strong 77.1% success rate.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Odds and Prediction

Pittsburgh boasts a 45.7% success rate this season, clincing victory in 16 out of 35 games as the favored team. When facing odds lower than -239 in four matchups, the Penguins have won twice, translating to a 70.5% probability of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Blue Jackets have secured 18 wins in 55 games as underdogs. When challenged with odds of +193 or longer in 16 games, Columbus emerged victorious in three games, presenting it with a 34.1% chance of winning in their current underdog status.

Prediction: Penguins 3-2 Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets vs Pittsburgh Penguins: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Penguins to win

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes

Tip 3: Sidney Crosby to score anytime: Yes

Tip 4: Kirill Marchenko to score first: Yes

Tip 5: Blue Jackets to beat the spread: Yes

