Could Keaton Verhoeff unseat Gavin McKenna as No. 1 pick at 2026 NHL Draft? 3 compelling reasons it’s possible

The 2026 NHL Draft is already hyped up as Gavin McKenna is talked about as a generational player and will be the first overall pick.
McKenna has been locked into being the first overall for years, and it will take a miracle for him not to be the first pick. But, if he isn't the first pick, Keaton Verhoeff would likely unseat him.
Here are three potential ways in which Keaton Verhoeff could unseat Gavin McKenna as the first overall pick.
3 reasons why Keaton Verhoeff could unseat Gavin McKenna as No. 1 pick
#1, He's a defenseman
Gavin McKenna has been considered a generational player for years, so it will take a lot to unseat him as the No. 1 pick.
However, if a team that wins the lottery needs a defenseman, that could be the reason why Keaton Verhoeff gets picked first overall.
He's a right-shot defenseman, which is always needed in the NHL and hard to find, and can truly be a No. 1 defenseman. However, he will need to have a massive season in the NCAA to be in talks to be the top pick.
#2, McKenna struggled in the NCAA
If Keaton Verhoeff is the first overall pick, a big reason why will likely be because of Gavin McKenna.
McKenna will play at Penn State, so how he fares playing against people much older than him will be interesting to see.
If McKenna struggles and Verhoeff shines in the NCAA, perhaps that changes some scouts' opinions on who the top prospect is.
#3, McKenna gets hurt
Even if Gavin McKenna has a season-ending injury, he still would likely be the top pick.
Obviously, no one wants injuries, but if McKenna does suffer an injury and doesn't play much and Verhoeff shines, that could change the conversation of who's going to be the top pick.
But, Verhoeff would likely need to set records in NCAA as a freshman defenseman to still unseat McKenna as the top pick.
