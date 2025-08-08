"Going to give McKenna a run for the money for No. 1": NHL insider makes bold prediction for 2026 NHL draft

Presumptive top-overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft, Gavin McKenna could face some stiff competition from another Team Canada teammate.

In an X post published on August 8, notable NHL insider Frank Seravalli made a bold prediction regarding Team Canada’s 2026 World Junior squad. Seravalli also went out on a limb to predict another potential top-overall pick in next year's draft.

Seravalli stated:

“Not only is Keaton Verhoeff going to make the World Junior team, but he’s also going to give Gavin McKenna a run for the money for No. 1 overall between now and June 2026.”

The comments underscore the talent that Keaton Verhoeff brings to the table. The 6’4” Verhoeff will be playing with the University of North Dakota in the NCAA this upcoming season. He’s currently the consensus second-overall pick, after a strong season with the Victoria Royals of the WHL. The blue liner scored 21 goals and 45 points in 63 games.

While McKenna continues to be the consensus best prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft, a strong season by Verhoeff could lead teams to reconsider McKenna as the clear-cut number-one prospect. Verhoeff could follow Matthew Schaefer’s footsteps as the second blue liner taken first overall in consecutive drafts.

In the meantime, Verhoeff, named captain of Canada’s World Junior team, will have plenty of opportunities to showcase why he’s worthy of overtaking McKenna as the best prospect in the 2026 NHL Draft.

Early look at the 2026 NHL Draft

An early look at the 2026 NHL Draft features Gavin McKenna going number one with Keaton Verhoeff landing at number two.

The mock 2026 NHL Draft by Tankathon reveals McKenna going number one to the Chicago Blackhawks. If that’s the case, the Blackhawks could have a ridiculously talented team with Connor Bedard, Frank Nazar, Anton Frondell, and Gavin McKenna upfront.

Tankathon projects the San Jose Sharks landing the second-overall pick, with Keaton Verhoeff heading to sunny California. Verhoeff would join an equally talented Sharks group featuring Macklin Celebrini, Will Smith, and Michael Misa.

The third overall pick in the 2026 Draft is projected to go to the Seattle Kraken with Ivar Stenburgh of the Swedish U20 Nationell. The skilled winger would instantly upgrade the Kraken forward group.

Tankathon projects the Pittsburgh Penguins landing the fourth overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. The Pens are projected to take Ryan Roobroeck of the OHL. The 6’4” center could be a great fit in Pittsburgh as the Penguins look to draft the heir apparent to Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

Lastly, the Boston Bruins could land the fifth-overall pick. With the pick, Tankathon projects Viggo Bjorck of the U20 Nationell to land in Boston. Like Stenberg, he’s a talented forward who could become the centerpiece of the next Bruins’ generation of players.

