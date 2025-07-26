Projected 2026 No. 1 pick Gavin McKenna breaks his silence on Penn State decision after signing $700K NIL deal

Gavin McKenna explained why he chose to play for Penn State in 2025–26. He signed a $700,000 NIL deal with Penn State, which was much more than what most schools offered. For example, Michigan State reportedly offered around $300,000.

McKenna said he felt a strong connection to the school early in the process. He also laid out the reasons why he thought it was the right place.

"From the start of this whole entire process, I got the feeling that it was going to be Penn State that I was going to go to," McKenna said, via The Athletic on Thursday. "And then once I toured the area and I got to see the facilities and meet some of the people there and some of the guys, it was just a place that I knew right away I could call home.

"And then on top of that, they have a great team and they have a chance of winning it, and obviously that’s the goal next year.”

In the 2024-25 WHL season, McKenna played for the Medicine Hat Tigers, where he wore an “A” as alternate captain. He scored 41 goals and 88 assists in 56 games. In the playoffs, he had nine goals and 29 assists in 16 games. His strong season kept him among the top 2026 NHL draft prospects.

While he will likely stay for one year, McKenna added that he wants to enjoy campus life at Penn State.

"The school part comes with it, and I’ve got to take some course," McKenna said. "It’s all part of the college experience, so I’m looking forward to it."

Penn State coach comments on Gavin McKenna's signing

Following Gavin McKenna's announcement earlier this month, Penn State coach Guy Gadowsky said that it is great for the school and college hockey.

"This is a huge thing for Penn State and Penn State hockey, and a huge thing for college hockey as well," Gadowsky said on July 15, via NHL.com. "I'm pumped for the Penn Staters that get to watch this guy."

Gadowsky, who grew up watching the Edmonton Oilers, said that he plans to coach McKenna in the same way that Glen Sather worked with "The Great One" Wayne Gretzky.

Many people believe Gavin McKenna is a generational talent and comes from a hockey family. His father, Willy McKenna, played in the Western States Hockey League, and he is a cousin of Connor Bedard.

