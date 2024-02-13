Does Morgan Reilly deserve a six-game suspension for his cross-check on Ridly Greig?

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Reilly will have his suspension handed out to him on Tuesday before their game against the St. Louis Blues. Reilly was offered an in-person hearing, but due to weather, it will now be virtual for his cross-check on Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.

Greig was on a breakaway and instead of just putting the puck in the empty net, he decided to fire a slapshot for the goal. Reilly was not happy, so he skated after Greig and cross-checked him in the head.

With Reilly being offered an in-person hearing it means the suspension can exceed six games, which does seem excessive. The defenseman doesn't have a history of suspensions, which should play a role, along with the fact Greig didn't sustain an injury.

Morgan Reilly should be suspended, but it should be in the three-game range, which most think is fair. If Reilly's suspension does exceed five games, it's likely he and the NHLPA will appeal the decision, but all signs point to it being over five, which it shouldn't be.

Sheldon Keefe doesn't think Morgan Reilly should get a lengthy suspension

On Monday, Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe was asked about the cross-check and he says Morgan Reilly is handling it well.

Keefe believes Reilly wanted to just hit Greig for the play, but his hands got up to his head, which does suffice for a suspension:

“We spent a lot of time watching every cross-check that’s that’s happened in the last number of years and the ones that I thought were similar in nature to Morgan were nothing close to requiring (an in-person hearing),” Keefe said, via Toronto Sun.

“But at the same time, there’s a history also of events that happened in Toronto and with the Leafs that get more attention, more hype, that tend to lead to something such as this. So, to that end, not surprised, but it’s out of our hands and we’ll be ready to play (against the Blues)."

Although what Reilly did wasn't necessary, many also believe Grieg crossed the line by firing a slapshot into the empty net.

Regardless, Reilly will be suspended but with the hearing being in-person, it will likely be more games than what many originally thought.