Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers: Live streaming options, where and how to watch game live on TV, channel list & more | February 27, 2025

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at the Amerant Bank Arena this Thursday with the puck drop scheduled for 7 p.m. EST. The Oilers (34-20-4) are on a miserable run of form, having lost four games on the bounce with their latest defeat coming against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Meanwhile, the Panthers are 35-21-3 and have won three of their last five games. They hope to wrestle first place in the Atlantic back from the Toronto Maple Leafs with a win here.

Edmonton Oilers vs Florida Panthers game info

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Amerant Arena, Florida

TV Broadcast: SN, SN1, SCRIPPS

Live Streaming US: ESPN+

Live Streaming Canada: Sportsnet App, TVA App

Live Streaming RoW: NHL.tv

Edmonton Oilers game preview

NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Oilers face their Stanley Cup foes from last season and would have hoped to face them under better circumstances. Apart from being in bad form now, the Oilers have struggled vs. Florida in recent times. They lost the finals last season as well as their previous encounter this campaign (6-5 in December). This would be a very good time for Edmonton to stop the bleeding and get back on track.

Edmonton Oilers injuries

Evander Kane continues to be on the road to recovery. He aims to return this season but does not yet have a solid timeline, with reports suggesting that is unlikely.

Florida Panthers game preview

NHL: Florida Panthers at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn

The defending champions won their most recent outing against the Nashville Predators 4-1 away from home. The 2024 champions will have their eyes on the prize already, as they sit second in the Atlantic Division and only one point behind the league leaders Toronto Maple Leafs.

Florida has serious ambitions of a repeat and will fancy their chances against an Oilers team that has conceded 17 goals in three games.

Florida Panthers injuries

Matthew Tkachuk and Eetu Luostarinen are all currently sidelined for the Panthers due to their ongoing injury concerns. Tkachuk is a concern with a groin injury and his return timeline is somewhat murky.

Oilers vs. Panthers: Players to watch

Leon Draisaitl continues to impress for the Oilers this season as the forward has scored 87 points. Connor McDavid continues to chase him with 73 points on the board so far.

Sam Reinhart will attempt to shoulder the burden with Matthew Tkachuk being sidelined. Reinhart has 63 points on the season and will look to add to his 31 goals here.

Aleksander Barkov will look to supply even more points with Tkachuk being sidelined, with the Finland star on 54 points thus far. Given his 40 assists this campaign, shutting him down will be key for Edmonton if they are to change the narrative on Thursday.

