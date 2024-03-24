Edmonton Oilers vs Ottawa Senators: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 24th 2024

The 42-22-4 Edmonton Oilers face the 29-36-4 Ottawa Senators at the Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, March 24 at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN+, SNW, TVAS, and TSN5.

Ottawa secured a 5-2 road win against the New Jersey Devils in its last outing on Saturday, March 23. Meanwhile, Edmonton faced a 6-3 defeat to the Toronto Maple Leafs on the same day.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers average 3.57 goals per game and allow 2.87. Their power-play success rate is 27.0%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 49 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 26 goals, an outstanding 89 assists and 115 points. Leon Draisaitl has contributed with 36 goals and 55 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 31-14-4, with a 2.65 goals-against average and a save percentage of .905.

Meanwhile, the Senators average 3.14 goals per game, with a 16.7% success rate on their power play opportunities, and defensively, they allow 3.57 goals per game.

Brady Tkachuk leads the Senators with 31 goals and 28 assists, while Tim Stutzle has contributed 17 goals and 48 assists. Claude Giroux has been in good form, recording 19 goals and 39 assists.

In goal, Joonas Korpisalo holds a record of 16-21-4 with a 3.34 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 58 times.

The Oilers are 31-18-4-5 against the Senators

In faceoff, the Oilers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Senators have a 50.8%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers have an 80.3%, while the Senators are at 73.5%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Odds and predictions

Edmonton has won 39 of 61 games as the betting favorite and holds a 20-25 record with odds less than -194 this season, giving them a 66.0% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, the Senators have been listed as the underdogs in 40 games this season and have upset their opponents 15 times. With +162 odds or longer, they have played six games and lost all, which means they have a 38.2% chance to win tonight.

Prediction: Oilers 4 - 2 Senators.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Ottawa Senators: Betting tips

Tip 1: Oilers to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 5: Yes.

Tip 3: Zach Hyman to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Leon Draisaitl to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Senators to beat the spread: No.

