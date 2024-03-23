Edmonton Oilers vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | March 23rd 2024

The 42-21-4 Edmonton Oilers visit the 39-20-9 Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday, March 23 at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SN and CBC.

Edmonton secured an 8-3 home win against the Buffalo Sabres in its last outing on Thursday, March 21. Meanwhile, Toronto secured a 7-3 home win against the Washington Capitals in its last game on Wednesday, March 20.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Game preview

The Edmonton Oilers average 3.58 goals per game and allow 2.82. Their power-play success rate is 26.6%.

Leading the offensive charge is Zach Hyman with 48 goals and 19 assists, closely followed by Connor McDavid with 26 goals, an outstanding 86 assists and 112 points. Leon Draisaitl has contributed with 35 goals and 55 assists.

In goal, Stuart Skinner boasts a commendable record of 31-13-3, with a 2.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908.

Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs are scoring an average of 3.62 goals per game and allowing 3.13 goals per outing. Their power play efficiency stands at 26.0%.

Auston Matthews is their top scorer with 57 goals, 32 assists, 89 points and 285 shots on goal. He has been supported well by William Nylander with 38 goals, 53 assists and 91 points while John Tavares has 23 goals and 31 assists.

In goal, Ilya Samsonov is 18-6-7, with a 3.12 goals-against average and a save percentage of .888.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have clashed 118 times.

The Oilers are 49-61-8 against the Maple Leafs

In faceoff, the Oilers have a 52.8% win rate, while the Maple Leafs have a 54.1%.

On penalty kills, the Oilers have an 80.5%, while the Maple Leafs are at 76.6%.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Odds and predictions

Edmonton has won 39 of 60 games as the betting favorite and holds a 36-54 record with odds less than -134 this season, giving them a 57.3% chance of winning this game.

Conversely, Toronto has been listed as the underdogs in 12 games this season and has upset their opponents five times. However, the Maple Leafs have gone 2-3 when odds list it at +113 or longer, giving the team a 46.9% chance to win this game.

Prediction: Maple Leafs 5 - 3 Oilers.

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Maple Leafs to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 6: Yes.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: William Nylander to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Oilers to beat the spread: No.

