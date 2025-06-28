How many Canadian players were selected in Round 1 of 2025 NHL draft?

19 Canadian players were selected in Round 1 of the 2025 NHL draft, making up the majority of picks. With the first and second picks being Canadians, it was a big night for Canada's top prospects.

In total, 19 Canadians out of 32 players were picked in the NHL first round.

Here is the list of Canadians selected in Round 1 of 2025 NHL draft:

• Matthew Schaefer (D, Hamilton, ON)– Selected first by the New York Islanders. The center put up strong numbers last season with the Erie Otters of the OHL. He scored 7 goals and 22 points in just 17 games.

• Michael Misa (C, Oakville, ON) – Chosen second by the San Jose Sharks, Misa was dominant for the Saginaw Spirit, posting 62 goals and 134 points over 65 games.

• Caleb Desnoyers (C, St-Hyacinthe, QC) – Drafted fourth by the Utah Mammoth, Desnoyers had a standout year with 35 goals and 84 points in 56 games for the Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL).

• Brady Martin (C, Elmira, ON) – Picked fifth by the Nashville Predators. Martin recorded 33 goals and 72 points in 57 games with the Soo Greyhounds . He alsp played for Canada at the U18s.

• Porter Martone (RW, Peterborough, ON) – Selected sixth by Philadelphia, the Brampton Steelheads captain racked up 98 points (37G, 61A) in 57 games.

• Jake O’Brien (C, Toronto, ON) – O’Brien got drafted 8th by the Seattle Kraken. He netted 32 goals and 98 points across 66 games for the Brantford Bulldogs.

• Roger McQueen (C, Saskatoon, SK) – McQueen selected at 10th by the Anaheim Ducks, he got 10 goals and 20 points in 17 games for the Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL).

• Benjamin Kindel (RW, Coquitlam, BC) – The Penguins drafted him 11th. He scored 35 goals and totaled 64 points in 65 games with the Calgary Hitmen and played for Canada at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

• Jack Nesbitt (C, Sarnia, ON) – Chosen 12th by the Flyers, Nesbitt registered 25 goals and 64 points in 64 games with the Windsor Spitfires.

• Carter Bear (C, Winnipeg, MB) – Drafted 13th by the Red Wings, Bear posted 40 goals and 82 points in 56 games with the Everett Silvertips.

• Jackson Smith (D, Calgary, AB) – Taken 14th by Columbus, Smith had 11 goals and 54 points in 68 games for the Tri-City Americans.

• Braeden Cootes (C, Sherwood Park, AB) – Picked 15th by the Canucks, he tallied 26 goals and 37 assists in 60 games with the Seattle Thunderbirds.

• Kashawn Aitcheson (D, Toronto, ON) – Drafted 17th by the Islanders, Aitcheson produced 26 goals and 59 points in 64 games with the Barrie Colts.

• Cole Reschny (C, Macklin, SK) – The Flames selected him 18th after a 92-point season (66 assists) with the Victoria Royals.

• Justin Carbonneau (RW, Lévis, QC) – Chosen 19th by the Blues, Carbonneau had 46 goals and 89 points in 62 games with Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL).

• Cameron Reid (D, Aylmer, ON) – Taken 21st by the Predators, Reid notched 14 goals and 54 points in 67 games for the Kitchener Rangers.

• Bill Zonnon (LW, Montréal, QC) – Drafted 22nd by Pittsburgh. Zonnon put up 28 goals and 83 points in 64 games with Rouyn-Noranda.

• Lynden Lakovic (C, Kelowna, BC) – Picked 27th by Washington. Lakovic had 27 goals and 58 points in just 47 games for the Moose Jaw Warriors.

• Joshua Ravensbergen (G, North Vancouver, BC) – Ravensbergen got drafted 30th to San Jose. He has a 3.00 GAA and .901 save percentage in 51 games with Prince George (WHL).

