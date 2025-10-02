Jackson LaCombe vs. Luke Hughes: Which team got the better deal locking up its young defenseman?

Two young, up-and-coming blueliners inked massive extensions this week. First, the New Jersey Devils locked up Luke Hughes. Then, the Anaheim Ducks inked Jackson LaCombe.

Both clubs signed players they believe to be their future top defensemen. In Hughes, the Devils are banking on the third-year blueliner taking the next step in taking over from Dougie Hamilton as the team’s number-one defender.

The Ducks also locked up their potential future top-pairing defenseman, as the former second-round pick from 2019 made strides last season in proving he’s the Ducks’ best blueliner.

Based on that reality alone, the Ducks got the better deal. Hughes is still trying to emerge in a crowded Devils blue line that boasts top-tier veteran rearguards like Hamilton and Brett Pesce. While Hughes has shown tantalizing talent, he still hasn’t landed above his peers in New Jersey.

LaCombe, on the contrary, took the top defenseman role in Anaheim and ran with it last season. Given the absence of high-end veteran blueliners, LaCombe took the lead and hasn’t looked back. He’s also carried that momentum into international play, helping Team USA win its first gold medal at the IIHF World Championships since the 1930s last spring.

While time will be the ultimate judge in determining who got the better deal, the early returns show that the 24-year-old LaCombe is much more poised to be that top-pairing blueliner that the Devils hope the 22-year-old Hughes can grow into.

Luke Hughes, Jackson LaCombe contracts come at different points for each player

While the contracts for Luke Hughes and Jackson LaCombe come a very similar points in time, the timing of the contracts themselves is totally different.

Luke Hughes, to begin with, was an RFA in need of a new deal. He pushed the Devils to pay him, and the club eventually did. That situation made it complex as the clock was ticking on getting a new contract in place. That sense of urgency made it more challenging for the Devils to finally agree on a new contract with Hughes.

As for LaCombe, things were in a completely different place. Jackson LaCombe is heading into the final year of a two-year bridge deal. That situation means the Ducks weren’t necessarily on the clock to sign him. Both sides had the luxury of time. As such, the massive extension went down without much drama.

In the end, Luke Hughes’ seven-year $63 million contract and Jackson LaCombe’s eight-year $72 million contract all reveal one thing: Both the Devils and Ducks want to have their star defensemen locked up before the price for top-flight blueliners shoots through the roof.

Delaying a long-term extension for either defenseman could have resulted in a massive hike. But that won’t be the case as both D-men are now locked up to what will be seen as team-friendly contracts down the line.

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

