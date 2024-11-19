Jim Montgomery landing spots: 3 NHL teams which would benefit from hiring Ex-Bruins coach

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Jim Montgomery, new opportunities could arise for the long-tenured bench boss as other NHL teams look to make changes.

Let's take a look at three potential landing spots for Montgomery now that he’s a free agent.

Best landing spots for Jim Montgomery

#3. Montreal Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens are right where everyone expected them to be this season. However, there's concern within the Canadiens organization that the rebuild is not taking shape as desired. In particular, the team has not developed an identity under current coach Martin St. Louis.

Trending

The biggest criticism has been lack of consistency. The Habs could benefit from a coach who focuses on a structured system that demands a lot from players. That’s the type of coach the Habs would get in Montgomery.

Montgomery could be an ideal fit for Montreal’s young players, especially captain Nick Suzuki and rising stars Juraf Slavkovsky and Cole Caufield. However, it remains to be seen if Montgomery would be willing to take on the responsibility of leading a rebuilding team into a new era.

#2 Detroit Red Wings

Another interesting spot for Montgomery could be the Detroit Red Wings. Derek Lalonde has come under fire this season for the Wings’ poor start. Detroit was expected to contend for the playoffs but the Wings are tied with the Canadiens in the Atlantic Division cellar.

Unlike the Habs, the Red Wings are beyond their rebuild. They have the pieces to compete right now. Captain Dylan Larkin is one of the best young leaders in the league. Mortiz Seider and Lucas Raymond are stars in the making.

While the goaltending situation in Detroit is worrisome, a jolt could get the Wings out of their funk and back into the Eastern Conference playoff conversation.

#1 Pittsburgh Penguins

It seems like the Pens are overdue for a rebuild. The aging core isn’t producing as it once did, landing the Penguins in the basement of the Metro Division. With each passing game, it seems like Mike Sullivan’s approach isn’t working for the current roster.

Barring a full-blown rebuild, bringing in Montgomery could provide a similar boost to the one Rick Tocchet gave the Vancouver Canucks. Montgomery’s track record could be enough to turn things around for Pittsburgh while Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, Kris Letang and Erik Karlsson still have gas left in the tank.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback