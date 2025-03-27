On Thursday, John Tortorella became the fifth NHL coach to be fired this season. The Philadelphia Flyers announced that Brad Shaw would take over as interim coach. Tortorella was sacked following a string of six straight defeats, which has left the Flyers last in the Metropolitan Division.

Tortorella was in his third season as coach of the Flyers, with a 97-107-33 record. The team has missed out on making the playoffs during the last three seasons and is set to do so yet again this season.

With stints at the New York Rangers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets and Flyers, Tortorella is one of the most experienced coaches in the league. He won the Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004 and won the Jack Adams Award for NHL Coach of the Year in 2004 and 2017.

Given his distinguished history and the fact that there is no shortage of struggling teams in the NHL, hockey fans can expect to see Tortorella behind the bench again soon. Let's look at some teams that would benefit from hiring the hard-nosed, veteran coach.

John Tortorella landing spots: 3 NHL teams that would benefit from hiring ex-Flyers HC

#1. Boston Bruins

Tortorella's brand of combative coaching might be what the Boston franchise needs. The NHL powerhouse team has been gutted this season and looks almost certain to miss the playoffs.

Firing coach Jim Montgomery in November was meant to jump-start an underwhelming season, but it hasn't worked out that way. The Bruins management has also not yet offered interim coach Joe Sacco a permanent job, which is telling.

Tortorella is no stranger to rebuilds. His claim to fame is leading the then bottom-half regulars Tampa Bay Lightning to a Stanley Cup victory within a few seasons. Now, with over two decades more experience in the NHL, he might be the man to ensure that 2024-25 was just a blip for the Bruins rather than the start of a slide down the table.

#2. Nashville Predators

It was a toss-up among oddsmakers on whether Tortorella or Nashville Predators coach Andrew Brunette would be the next NHL coach to be axed. While that question has been answered, it remains to be seen whether Brunette will keep his job. The Predators are third from the bottom in the league, so they might part ways with Brunette after the regular season.

Tortorella would certainly be a different type of coach from Brunette. His vast experience and ability to discipline players might be what the team needs, especially since the current coaching staff seems to have run out of ideas.

#3. Chicago Blackhawks

There are a lot of similarities between the current Blackhawks and the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2000-01. And with Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson targeting 2027 or 2028 for the team's resurgence, he might be looking to hire a coach with a proven track record in lifting a team all the way from the bottom, which Tortorella certainly has.

With the Blackhawks mathematically eliminated from playoff contention already, it’s clear that interim coach Anders Sorensen is not their long-term choice for the job. This is also Sorensen's first stint coaching in the NHL, which is another point against him.

Ironically, the timing of Tortorella being fired by the Flyers might work in his favor. He is now free to start right away with the Blackhawks and can devote all his energy to preparing for the next season.

