Karlsson 1st career goal, Demko’s 31 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 3-1 over Nashville Predators

The Vancouver Canucks got a crucial 3-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night at the Bridgestone Arena. With the victory, the Canucks have now won three on the trot and look to continue building momentum.

Nils Hoglander, Linus Karlsson and Pius Suter scored for Vancouver. Captain Quinn Hughes registered two assists to extend his point streak to seven games. Meanwhile, Tommy Novak replied for Nashville, who have now lost two in a row.

So, here is a look at the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks won over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost to Nashville Predators

#3 Special teams played a key role

Trending

The Vancouver Canucks’ special teams played a key role in getting the two points against Nashville. Firstly, the power play went 1-for-3 on the night. Pius Suter got a power play late in the game to ice the win for the Canucks.

While the goal was an empty-netter, it came in the dwindling seconds as the Predators made a push to get the equalizer.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Canucks went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, keeping the Predators off the board. With the score close in a tight game, killing off three penalties was a huge boost for Vancouver as it looks to continue making up ground in the Pacific Division.

#2 Linus Karlsson’s first career goal

Swedish prospect Linus Karlsson skated in his sixth game of the season on Wednesday night. It was a special outing as he notched his first career NHL goal.

The goal came early in the second period with the game tied at one. With the Canucks moving the puck in the Nashville zone, almost as if they were on a power play, a cross-ice pass from Tyler Myers hit a wide-open Karlsson at the side of the net. Karlsson tapped the puck home for the tally.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Karlsson was left unattended at the side of the net, allowing him to get the easy tap-in for the goal. The tally was his first in the NHL and proved to be the game-winner against the Predators.

#1 Demko’s 31 saves

Vancouver Canucks starting goaltender Thatcher Demko had a strong bounce-back game, making 31 of 32 saves on the night. Demko was solid in giving the Canucks a chance to hold the lead, especially as the Predators looked to get the equalizer late in the contest.

Wednesday night’s performance was crucial as Demko had given up six goals in his last outing against the Edmonton Oilers. As such, it seems Demko has shaken off the bad game from the previous night, providing the high-caliber goaltending Vancouver needs to be successful.

The Canucks will face the Dallas Stars at the American Airlines Arena in the final game of their Central Division road trip.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback