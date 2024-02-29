Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 29, 2024

The Vancouver Canucks (38-16-7) will host the LA Kings (29-19-10) at Roger Arena on Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+, SNP, TVAS, and BSW.

Vancouver's last game on Feb. 27 resulted in a 4-3 OT loss at home against the Pittsburgh Penguins, while Los Angeles suffered a 4-2 defeat on the road against the Calgary Flames in their most recent outing on the same day.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Game preview

The LA Kings have averaged 3.03 goals and conceded 2.67 goals per game, while their power play success rate is 22.3%.

Adrian Kempe leads the team with 19 goals and 32 assists, while Trevor Moore has contributed 22 goals and 16 assists. Anze Kopitar has provided 17 goals and 31 assists as well.

Cam Talbot has a 16-14-5 record in goal, with a 2.55 GAA and a .913 SV%.

Conversely, the Canucks have a 3.62 GFA with a solid 2.75 GAA. Their power play success rate stands at 22.8%. Brock Boeser leads the team with 34 goals and 27 assists. J.T. Miller has contributed with 30 goals and 51 assists. He is supported by Quinn Hughes's 58 assists and Elias Pettersson's 29 goals and 46 assists.

Thatcher Demko boasts a remarkable 31-12-1 record in goal, with a 2.50 GAA and a .917 SV%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Head-to-head and significant numbers

The two teams have faced off 292 times, combining the regular season and playoffs.

The Canucks have an overall record of 131-123-32-6 against the Kings.

In faceoffs, the Kings have a 50.4% win rate, while the Canucks have 50.9%.

On penalty kills the Kings boast an 86.4% success rate, while the Canucks are at 79.0%.

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Odds and prediction

Vancouver has secured victory in 24 out of the 37 games it has played as the favorite this season. Additionally, the Canucks boast a commendable record of 17-7 when facing odds shorter than -144, indicating a 59.0% probability of winning this game.

On the other hand, the Kings have been labeled as underdogs 18 times this season, managing to pull off an upset in nine of those games, equating to a 50% success rate. Los Angeles holds a 3-2 record when odds have positioned them as underdogs of +121 or longer, with odds giving them a 45.2% chance of victory in this one.

Prediction: Canucks 3 - 2 Kings

Los Angeles Kings vs Vancouver Canucks: Betting tips

Tip 1: Result: Canucks to win.

Tip 2: Total goals over 4.5: Yes

Tip 3: Elias Pettersson to score anytime: Yes.

Tip 4: Trevor Moore to score first: Yes.

Tip 5: Kings to beat the spread: Yes.

Poll : Who will win ? Vancouver Canucks Los Angeles Kings 0 votes