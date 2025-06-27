Maple Leafs 2025 NHL mock draft: Predicting Toronto's six player picks ft. Peyton Kettles

The Toronto Maple Leafs hit the 2025 NHL Draft with a total of six picks. The Leafs don’t have a first-round selection this season, meaning they will start in the second round at #64. Toronto also has a third-round selection, none in the fourth round, two in the fifth, one sixth, and one seventh-rounder.

Given the Leafs’ draft capital this summer, the team will have to work carefully to find late-round gems who could step into an NHL role at some point down the road.

So, here’s a look at the Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2025 NHL mock draft.

Toronto Maple Leafs 2025 NHL mock draft

Round 2, pick 64: Peyton Kettles

The consensus for this pick is Swift Current Broncos defenseman Peyton Kettles. He’s 6’5” and 190 pounds. Kettles is the sort of defenseman the Leafs’ DNA change would love to embrace.

Plus, a right-shot D-man with his size could play out very well for the Leafs’ blue line down the road. The 17-year-old scored five goals and added 14 points in 53 games for the Broncos this past season, making his defensive game much more prominent than his offense.

Round 3, pick 86: Alex Huang

The Toronto Maple Leafs could stock up on blue liners by taking Alex Huang with the 86th overall pick.

Huang is a 17-year-old right-shot blue liner from the Chicoutimi Sagueneens of the QMJHL. NHL Central Scouting ranks him 77th, but could go much lower as teams look for right-shot D-men.

The 6’0” Huang scored 40 points in 64 games with Chicoutimi this past season. So, he looks like a solid fit. It’s worth mentioning that Huang is committed to Harvard in the NCAA. That could delay his arrival in the NHL for a couple more seasons.

Round 5, pick 137: David Rozsival

The Maple Leafs could select 18-year-old Czech prospect David Roszival at #137. He’s an 18-year-old forward with some size and upside. NHL Central Scouting ranks him as the 22nd European skater.

Rozsival is believed to be a good forechecker and a solid middle-six option given his good hockey sense. He might become a steal if Roszival can translate his offensive skills from the Czech league to the NHL.

Round 5, pick 153: Emile Guite

At #153, the Leafs look to continue stocking up on forwards. This time, it’s Emile Guite of the Chicoutimi Sagueneens.

Guite comes with good size at 6’2” and 174 pounds. NHL Central Scouting ranks Guite #79 among North American skaters and is believed to be a good playmaker. He scored 25 goals with Chicoutime in 2023-24, but his production dropped this past season to 16 goals and 30 points. That hurt his draft stock.

Still, Guite could be another late-round steal if he can regain his scoring touch.

Round 6, pick 185: Josh McGregor

Another Swift Current Broncos defenseman could be heading to Toronto at #185. Josh McGregor is an 18-year-old left-shot blue liner who’s described as an offensive defenseman.

He had a big season in 2023-24 with the Brandon Wheat Kings, scoring seven goals and 30 points in 43 games. However, his production dropped off in 2024-25 to just four goals and 16 points in 63 games with the Broncos.

That situation could drop McGregor all the way to the sixth round. But if he can rebound, the Maple Leafs might just have a great blue line prospect in the pipeline.

Round 7, pick 217: Dawson Gerwing

The Toronto Maple Leafs could close out their 2025 NHL Draft with Dawson Gerwing, a winger from the Kelowna Rockets. Gerwing’s size makes him an intriguing pick. He’s 6’4” and 231 pounds as an 18-year-old. That size makes Gerwing a potential power forward.

Gerwing scored 28 points in 58 games with the Swift Current Broncos and Kelowna Rockets this past season. The relatively low offensive numbers account for his selection in the seventh round.

But given his size and potential upside, Gerwing could be among the NHL Draft’s biggest steals.

