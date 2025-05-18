Maple Leafs Game 7 checklist: 3 things Matthews & co. need to ensure win over Panthers

The Toronto Maple Leafs find themselves in yet another Game 7, this time against the Florida Panthers on Sunday night at Scotiabank Arena.

Ad

With a ticket for the Eastern Conference Final and a date against the Carolina Hurricanes on the line, the Toronto Maple Leafs will need to bring their best game of the season forward in order to reach their first Conference Final appearance since 2002.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

With that in mind, here’s a look at the three things that Auston Matthews and his teammates will need to do to ensure a Game 7 victory over the Panthers.

3 things Toronto Maple Leafs must do to ensure Game 7 win over Panthers

#3 Avoid needless penalties

The Leafs will need to avoid careless penalties in Game 7's physical matchup - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs saw their disciplined game go out the window in Games 4 and 5. In Game 4, the Leafs racked up 27 penalty minutes, gifting the Panthers six power play opportunities. In Game 5, Toronto accrued 30 total penalty minutes and surrendered four power play chances.

Ad

The needless amount of penalties has been a major factor in the disruption of the Leafs’ structured defensive game.

When Toronto is able to stay out of the penalty box, they can establish a solid defensive game, which then opens up the ice for increasing offensive opportunities. Game 6 was a good example of that as the Leafs only took eight penalty minutes and won the game 2-0.

#2 Don’t give into the Panthers’ antics

Ad

Brad Marchand will look to pester the Leafs throughout Game 7 - Source: Imagn

The Florida Panthers will most assuredly deploy Brad Marchand as a pest extraordinaire to get into the Maple Leafs’ heads. After all, Marchand has won three Game 7s against Toronto. So, he knows exactly how to get into the Leafs’ heads.

Ad

That’s why Craig Berube must be smart in deploying his line changes. Since Game 7 is at home, Toronto has the last line change. That will likely mean deploying the Scott Laughton line to counteract Marchand’s influence.

By matching up Laughton and Calle Jarnkrok against Marchand, the Leafs can then allow the Barkov line to match up against the Matthews group.

Ultimately, it could mean that Game 7 will be decided by the John Tavares-William Nylander-Max Pacioretty combo as the Panthers will need to deploy their checking line against Tavares, Pacioretty and Nylander.

Ad

#1 Continue sacrificing the body

Chris Tanev will need to continue being a shot-blocking machine for Toronto - Source: Imagn

The Maple Leafs blocked a total of 31 shots in Game 6. That remarkable total avoided a significant number of scoring opportunities for the Panthers. As such, it allowed goaltender Joseph Woll to make the saves he had to.

Moving forward, the Leafs will need to continue sacrificing the body as the Panthers will likely come out hard in the first period. But if Game 6 was any indication, a strong first period by Toronto could swing the momentum, and the final score, in the Leafs’ favor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nestor Quixtan Nestor is an NHL and MLB writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience. Growing up in Toronto, he became an avid Maple Leafs and Blue Jays fan, but also admires the New York Islanders and Los Angeles Dodgers for their dominance in the 80s. Holding an Economics and Education major, Nestor’s passion for writing and sporting events led him to take up reporting about the sport professionally.



Nestor credits the Leafs’ playoff runs in the early '90s as having a lasting impact on him. His favorite players are Doug Gilmour and Mike Bossy, as he feels they were tough, talented leaders, while Pat Burns is his favorite coach of all time for always preaching a fast-paced game.



Growing up in Canada, it was natural for Nestor to become interested in ice hockey and he played Minor Hockey as a teenager, which has given him a unique perspective on the sport. Nestor has mastered the art of how to best present facts and he also has a knack for knowing which sources can be trusted, and which can't for stories.



When he is not writing about Canada’s national passion, Nestor enjoys running and hiking. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama